Cell Dissociation Market Growing at a CAGR of 14.7% – Growth opportunities in Emerging Industries

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Trypsin), Non-enzymatic, Instruments & Accessories), Type (Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharma and Biotech, Research institutes) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global enzymatic dissociation products market is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7%.

GROWTH OPPORTUNITY: Growth opportunities in emerging markets;

Emerging markets, such as China, India, and Brazil, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the cell dissociation market. These markets are expected to witness high growth in the coming years owing to the increasing R&D activities in the life sciences sector in these countries. For instance, pharmaceutical companies based in India are making significant investments in R&D to introduce new drugs into the market. Cadila Healthcare Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company, spent USD 113 million on R&D in 2020, an increase of 13% over 2019. Similarly, Biocon, another India-based pharmaceutical company, spent USD 58.79 million on R&D in 2020, an increase of 52% over 2019. Such investments are expected to increase the demand for cell dissociation products in the country.

North America dominate the global Cell Dissociation Market

Geographically; Segmented into four major regional segment, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to the increasing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the strong presence of major market players in this region.

The major players in the cell dissociation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cytiva (a part of Danaher Corporation) (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), and PromoCell GmbH (Germany) etc.

Merck KgaA (Germany) accounted for the second-largest share of the global cell dissociation market (cell dissociation products) in 2020. The company provides its robust portfolio of cell dissociation products and efforts to develop innovative products by investing in R&D. With a strong footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, as well as numerous subsidiaries and distribution channels.

Enzymatic dissociation products accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market in 2020

Based on the product, segmented Enzymatic dissociation products, Non-Enzymatic dissociation products and instruments. In 2020, the Enzymatic dissociation products segment accounted for the larger share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing incidence of cell based research.

The connective tissue segment accounted for the largest cell dissociation market share in 2020

Based on the tissue, segmented into connective tissues, epethilial tissues and other tissues (skeletal, muscles tissues). The connective tissues segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing incidence attributed to cell based research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The tissue dissociation segment accounted for the largest cell dissociation market share in 2020

Based on type, segmented into tissue dissociation and cell detachment solution. The tissue dissociation solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Increasing research and development expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries drives segment growth.

