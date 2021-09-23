Single-use Assemblies Market Growing at a CAGR of 23.3% – Rapid Implementation and Low Risk of Cross-Contamination

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Single-use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Standard, Customized), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biopharma, CMOs, CROs) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Rapid implementation and low risk of cross-contamination;

A single-use solution has numerous advantages over traditional bioprocessing technologies, due to which the adoption of single-use assemblies is growing continuously. These include the faster implementation of single-use assembly components in the bioprocess cycle and a lower risk of cross-contamination. Single-use assemblies are ergonomically designed to hold integrated single-use flow paths for faster set-up and reduced space requirements. The product design is aimed to reduce the amount of time and cost related to preparation, set-up, testing, validation, and documentation.

Product cross-contamination is a major concern in the biomanufacturing industry. The potential for cross-contamination occurs when the same process equipment is used repeatedly in the process cycle. Unwanted protein contamination, for example, may reduce production yields by requiring additional purification steps, or in the worst possible case, proteins that co-purify may result in potentially fatal treatments. Since the product flow path is discarded and replaced after each batch, the risk of product cross-contamination between batches is virtually eliminated with the use of single-use assembly components. Single-use component manufacturers also typically make and assemble products in cleanrooms to ensure that their products do not introduce harmful particulates and endotoxins into a bioprocess. Such advantages are driving the adoption of single-use assemblies among end users in the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical industries.

Geographically; In 2020, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the fasted growing region of the Single use Assemblies Market. This can be attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical market and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in Asian countries, rising life science research activities, increasing investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the growth of the contract R&D sector.

Prominent players operating in the single-use assemblies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), and Saint-Gobain (France).