Barrhaven Orthodontist Adds Extra Day To Serve Ottawa Patients

Ottawa, ON, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Ottawa orthodontist Dr Charles Cohen has confirmed his Braces Haven dental clinic will expand their open days for clients to now include Tuesdays.

Braces Haven is a modern, family-friendly Ottawa Orthodontic clinic located in Barrhaven, Nepean, where the team provides a range of brace solutions for people of all ages.

Dr Cohen said the clinic is open six days a week, but Tuesdays and Thursdays are usually by appointment by phone and email.

However, the clinic will now open Tuesdays to the general public from 8am to 4pm. This will enable the clinic team to see more patients and respond to an ever-increasing demand for their specialist help and advice on braces.

The Barrhaven Orthodontist offers metal and traditional braces solutions, as well as Invisalign (Invisible Braces), clear braces (ceramic braces), self-litigating braces and lingual braces, which are behind-the-teeth braces from brand names such as Incognito Braces and Harmony Braces.

The state-of-the-art clinic also extends its services to digital X-rays, digital impressions (Itero Scanner), acceledent, dentofacial orthopedics, retainers, surgical orthodontics, and emergency care.

Learn more here: https://braceshaven.com/

Dr Cohen said: “Communication is key with patients as we get to know each other, discuss your expectations, and begin the journey towards straighter, healthier teeth.

“Together, we discuss the different ways we can achieve your ideal smile. We will use visual aids and virtual simulations to explain your treatment options and answer all your questions.”

The clinic, which also handles evening and weekend appointments, offers affordable and flexible payment plans. Aside from free consultation for a complete full examination, the team believes in trust, transparency and technique.

Their services have received fantastic feedback from patients. Rana Z commented: “I’d like to thank Dr Cohen and his team for being so gracious and helpful during my treatment.

“I’ve been painfully self-conscious about my smile my whole life, I’ve pretty much mastered the closed-mouth smile in photos, and could not wait to start orthodontic treatment to close the gaps in my teeth. I can’t thank you enough for making this whole experience a flawless one.”

For more information:

Phone: (613) 440-6116

Email: info@braceshaven.com

Website: https://braceshaven.com/