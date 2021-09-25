Our Life Store expands it’s affordable Indoor and Outdoor Furniture inventory with always Free Shipping

Boynton Beach, FL, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for furniture for your home? Are you looking for quality and affordability to decorate the outdoors, or some good looking furniture to give your home a new look and feel? Have you been saving up to buy that comfortable outdoor lounge set you have eyed for a while? But all this while they have all been so expensive that you are thinking twice if burning such a big hole in your pocket is really worth it?

Our Life Store a growing and expanding e-commerce source for home goods including a wide selection of indoor and outdoor furniture, has partnered with several sources to bring some of the most affordable pricing and fast delivery.

The increasing inventory of over 12,000 SKUs continues to expand with additions in the affordable bathroom, sofas, and kitchen dining furniture. Boasting very aggressive pricing, and always free shipping has not just increased sales but also hype regarding Our Life Store.

When it comes to free shipping, many e-commerce website restrict their offer to minimum purchase amounts, and other manners to persuade you to increase your spending or pay for shipping. Our Life Store always provides free shipping, no matter the amount of purchase. This along with the affordable pricing on home furniture gives customers unparalleled savings.

Whether it is outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen dining furniture or office furniture, you will find everything here at some of the most affordable prices. Whether it is a simple Garden Bar Set, an Outdoor Dining Set, or a 10 piece Garden Lounge Set, they have something to meet the needs and desires of all income levels. Kitchen set? A Dining Set, Bar Table and Stool or Dining Table Set of Acacia Wood, they have you covered.

Our furniture stock is one of the best you’ll see. We have furniture for your every need — bedroom, kitchen, office etc.

Visit our website and have a look at any section of furniture that awaits your choosing, decorate your house, and turn it into a home. There is no better place to shop for affordable furniture than Our Life Store”, said Frank, the founder of Our Life Store.

About:

Our Life Store is an online furniture store that is based out of Florida. It sells some of the most beautiful furniture at the most affordable prices.

For more information, please visit https://ourlifestore.com/

Media Contact:

Email: Support@OurLifeStore.com

Website: https://ourlifestore.com/