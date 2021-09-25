Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruiseline, Cruises from May to October

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruiseline, is pleased to announce they operate their Chicago River and Lake Michigan cruises from May through October each year. They offer various cruises to ensure visitors can find one that suits their schedules and interests.

The cruise line is conveniently located along the Chicago Riverwalk, just steps from Millenium Park, allowing visitors to experience unique views of the city easily. Visitors and residents alike enjoy the various tour options, including urban adventure cruises that provide fantastic views of the city, a 3D fireworks cruise, night cruises, dog cruises, and more. Cruises depart on Wednesdays through Mondays at various times throughout the day and evening. Group tours are also available.

Mercury is Chicago’s premier cruise line, providing fantastic cruises along the Chicago River and into Lake Michigan to provide unique city views. The informative guides share information about the city and keep guests entertained throughout their journeys.

Anyone interested in learning about the offered cruise options can find out more by visiting the Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruiseline website or by calling 1-312-332-1353.

