TechyKids Expands Course Offerings for Existing Students

Newmarket, ON, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — TechyKids is excited to announce they are expending their course offerings for their existing students and will now offer 8 week add on options in various topics for kids learning programming. The new course line ups will include such topics as cyber security. In addition to the course extensions, TechyKids will continue to offer free workshops to existing families that will allow their students to explore programming languages they have yet to learn such as introduction to JavaScript, HTML and CSS.

Of this announcement, TechyKids CEO Raye Ackerman said:

“There has been a massive push recently by parents that are looking for something different for their children. This summer we launched our robotics program with great success while our learn programming for kids, continues to grow! We want to show students there are a variety of languages and a variety of options to explore with coding. Our program will get them excited and wanting to be part of the tech world in the future. We’re ready to continue the excitement into the fall of 2021! Very exciting times!”

About TechyKids

TechyKids is a specialized evening and weekend program that teaches kids coding, programming and digital tech. Canadian owned and operated, TechyKids was Founded in 2018 with their corporate offices located in Newmarket, Ontario. TechyKids has quickly become the market leader in the industry with its professional facilities, strong online solution, licensed teachers and a comprehensive and proven curriculum.

TechyKids is executing a comprehensive plan that provides kids with the advantage they will need as they continue with their education and career journeys. Their flexible online coding classes ensure students are able to take coding classes virtually from the comfort of their home. TechyKids provides a wide variety of courses, and support solutions to match the interest of both students and parents.

For more information on TechyKids, visit www.techykids.ca or www.techykidsacademy.ca