Distroller World Releases First-Ever FlyNerlies Designed to Fly

EL SEGUNDO, CA, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling, announces the release of its newest Generation X-Clusive FlyNerlies. The FlyNerlies are slated to launch on Oct. 1, 2021 and will be available for adoption for $34.99 at DistrollerUSA.com.

The newest Generation X-Clusive FlyNerlies are the first Nerlies in the Neonate Babies nursery to fly. The FlyNerlies will debut three main characters: Polleny, Katerina and Applebee. Each FlyNerlie has distinct features, including colorful wings and ears, and fun and vibrant patterns on their heads.

The story of the FlyNerlies begins in the native forests of Neonatopia. One day, the FlyNerlies found out that all the winged species of Earth were disappearing and in danger of extinction. They were put inside their cocoons (NeoCocoons) and boarded the first ship to Earth. The FlyNerlies hope to leave their NeoCocoon to fulfill their dream of learning to fly to help pollinate planet Earth and help children understand the importance of winged species and how to care for them properly.

Each FlyNerlie is housed in a NeoCocoon and comes with two different-sized wings (battery required), a pacifier and an Aerial Anchor kit that attaches to the ceiling that allows for crash-free flight. Each Nerlie also comes with special flight instructions that illustrate how they properly fly, including a unique QR code that transforms the packaging into a projector that displays a 3D video demonstration of your baby in action.

By adopting a FlyNerlie, children can practice imaginative role play and adapt caretaking and nurturing skills. The FlyNerlies encourage ‘Neo-parents’ to express love and affection needed for them to leave their NeoCocoon. Children are also responsible for feeding their FlyNerlie when they’re hungry, putting them down for bedtime and more.

Distroller is recognized for its distinct ‘out-of-this-world’ play experience and its mainstay brand, the Neonate Babies, which consists of four species, including the Nerlie, Espongie, Zygotie and MikroNerlito, that inspire positive play through engagement, emotion and imagination. The Nerlies, along with the other Neonate Babies, traveled to Earth from their home of Neonatopia in hopes to be adopted by child Neo-parents, but only if they promise to love and care for them forever.

The new generation of FlyNerlies is slated to launch on Oct. 1, 2021 and will be available for adoption at DistrollerUSA.com.

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life is bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.