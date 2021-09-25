Webster University Highlights Academic Excellence Through High-Quality Learning via Free Abcodo Webinar

British Columbia, Canada, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Boasting over a hundred years of achieving academic excellence through a high-quality learning experience for all, Webster University is set to share more about its offerings via a webinar hosted together with Abcodo on Sept. 27, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. IST.

Founded in 1915, the private, non-profit university Webster University offers a personalized education experience for four-year courses, affiliated master’s, doctoral degrees, professional development courses, and certification courses to over 10,000 students representing 138 countries across over 50 locations globally.

Today, Webster University is regarded as a global higher education institution that has diversity and inclusion, allowing students a personalized way of learning in whatever program of study they choose, wherever they are from.

Many have chosen Webster University for its attributes, such as the increased alumni presence that helps give students that personal experiential way of teaching. By the same token, many students are drawn to the unique style of conducting classes—one gets the full degree with the least mandatory time required.

Moreover, Webster University ranks 16th among Midwest universities and garnered an all-time high score in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges List for 2022.

“The university has proudly produced a number of celebrated people. It maintains a good alumni network with graduates serving global organizations,” notes Lavanya Nair, the agent operations manager of MSM Unify/Abcodo. She adds that some of the known alumni of the university include actress Jenifer Lewis and Tony Award-winning actor Norbert Leo Butz.

Other well-established alumni are Jerry Mitchell (Tony prize-winning director and choreographer), Nathan Lee Graham (actor and cabaret artist), William Broad (Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter), and Rob Riggle (comedian, television star, and sports commentator).

Rupal Mehta, the international business development manager at InUni Global University Systems for U.S. universities, will highlight all these and more during the webinar.

Through the webinar, recruitment partners will be informed about Webster University’s offerings as well as its admission policies and processes, allowing them to better assist students in their application. And with MSM Unify’s AI-powered, all-in-one platform, Abcodo partner agents and institutions get access to value-added services and resources and enjoy a streamlined student application process.

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn about Webster University by registering for the free event here.

About Abcodo

Abcodo is an MSM company that serves as the in-house recruitment partner of MSM Unify, an all-in-one edtech platform for higher education institutions, agents, and students. As a partner in high-quality recruitment, it offers partner agents and institutions an edge in the competitive market. Abcodo provides institutions the opportunity to reach global learners through comprehensive and exclusive webinars, events, and resources to make recruitment easier, faster, and simpler. Read more about Abcodo at https://abcodo.com/.

About M Square Media (MSM)

MSM is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/ .

