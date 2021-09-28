Group Futurista announces its upcoming webinar, “Future of Digital Manufacturing”

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista, the leading global event company, has announced its “Future of Digital Manufacturing” summit on 14th October 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. It will be a unique platform with 350+ attendees, interesting knowledge sessions, and an intuitive panel discussion between all the amazing speakers discussing the latest trends in Digital Manufacturing. It aims to help companies understand how the Digital Manufacturing industry works and how the “Industries 4.0 Revolution” is having a significant impact on various industries/companies.

The way forward is to consider digital manufacturing in terms of customer value creation and cultural change management. It allows an iterative production, beneficial to meet consumer’s demand. Quicker and producing high-quality prototypes, digital manufacturing enhances productivity. It allows real-time inventory monitoring which allows companies to master their whole production line and intervene when it is necessary to adapt the product to the changing market.

As consumerism is continually developing and is creating an impact on all kinds of industries, it is important to find new ways of production models, which will in turn revolutionize Digital Manufacturing. According to McKinsey 49% of leading companies invest more in Digital Manufacturing than their counterparts, while 90% of lagging companies invest less in Digital Manufacturing than their counterparts.

Access is free and we would like to mention our Media partners for the event, Globalia Logistics Network, IOT Council and IT Supply Chain as well as our Diamond Sponsor Seebo.

Speaker List:

Lance Oxley: Sr Director Manufacturing and Warehousing West BU, PepsiCo

Stephanie Holko: Manufacturing Innovation | Engineer | Board Director | Women in STEM Advocate | Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women Nominee

Rui Marreiros Cação: Director Digital Manufacturing Operations Nestlé Purina North America

Djamel Yamani: Industry Digital & Performance Director chez Framatome

Maria Luiza Niculescu-Aron: Head of Digital Strategy and Innovation Halma plc

About Diamond Sponsor Seebo

Seebo is the Predictive Quality and Yield solution. Manufacturers use Seebo to predict and prevent quality, yield and waste losses.

Seebo Process-Based Artificial Intelligence is designed to solve complicated process inefficiencies – revealing the hidden causes and recommending the right actions.

By providing production teams with ready-to-use Artificial Intelligence, continuous process mastership becomes a reality.

About Group Futurista

Group Futurista is a leading Global Events Company creating its own emerging Technology Summits, where creativity fosters and innovations flourish. They believe in the power of networking and connecting with innovative thinkers and brightest minds from Industries, Academia, and Government organizations at a global level.

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at our future events, check out our website or directly contact us at jennifer@groupfuturista.com.