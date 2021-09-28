SmartBear Launches State of Software Quality | Testing Report

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-launches-state-of-quality-testing/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, released the results of its fourth annual State of Software Quality | Testing survey. SmartBear conducted a 57-question online survey over the course of five weeks in the first half of 2021, where they collected industry benchmarks from more than 2,900 development, testing, and software delivery lifecycle professionals.

“Since our last survey, the world changed dramatically, and software has become even more present in our lives,” said Joanna Schloss, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at SmartBear. “Every company is an Ecommerce company, and ensuring quality is even more imperative today. The trends in this survey illuminate the challenges in maintaining quality, and SmartBear is an industry-leading partner that helps organizations with all of their testing and quality needs.”

Findings are based on responses from manual testers, automation engineers, developers, consultants, QA managers, and business analysts from around the globe.

This Testing report is the first under the company’s new “State of Software Quality” umbrella. SmartBear plans to release State of Software Quality reports for API, Code Review, Stability, and Test Management.

