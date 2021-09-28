Demand for High Grade Automotive Ceramics Is Set To Top US$ 2 Bn by 2031

The global sales of automotive ceramics is expected to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% across the decade, concludes a recently published research study by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider. A surging global automotive market and its allied industries are catalyzing demand for automotive ceramics.

High uptake in electronic component manufacturing majorly drove the market’s historical growth. From 2016 to 2020, a CAGR exceeding 4% was registered, growing from over US$ 1 Bn to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn, representing almost twofold growth. Recessionary impacts induced by COVID-19 temporarily stalled expansion, as compulsory lockdowns forced automotive manufacturers to cease production in the first half of the year.

Sales of automotive ceramics for electronics are especially likely to gather momentum amid the rising popularity of electric vehicles. With stricter emission norms being enforced, automotive companies are conforming to mandatory compliance requirements, prompting an increase in adoption of more sustainable alternatives.

For instance, in April 2021, the U.S. government announced a new emissions reduction target of 50-52% by 2030, while the UNEP calls for a 7.6% reduction target each year.

“Prominent manufacturers are incorporating carbon and silk fiber as well as other lightweight construction material in automotive ceramics with the objective of enhancing vehicular performance and minimizing energy expenditure,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.



For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report –



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6406



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, functional automotive ceramics to top US$ 1 Bn by 2031, increasing at over 5% CAGR

Sales of structural automotive ceramics accounted for over 40% of total revenue in 2020

Alumina oxide automotive ceramics to generate more than 2 out of 5 sales by 2031

By application, automotive ceramics for electronics to generate heightened sales, expanding at nearly 5% CAGR

The U.S. topped US$ 450 Mn in 2020, accounting for nearly 3 out of 10 automotive ceramics sales

Market in China to expand at over 8% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 500 Mn by 2031

Japan and Canada markets to expand a CAGRs of approximately 7% across the forecast period



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6406

Key Segments Covered in Market Study

Type Functional Automotive Ceramics Structural Automotive Ceramics

Material Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics Titanate Oxide Automotive Ceramics Zirconia Oxide Automotive Ceramics Other Material Automotive Ceramics

Application Automotive Ceramics for Engine Parts Automotive Ceramics for Exhaust Systems Automotive Ceramics for Electronics Automotive Ceramics for Other Applications



Full Access of this Report is Avaiable at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6406

Competitive Landscape

3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd., Elan Technology, IBIDEN Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, and McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC are some key automotive ceramics manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

Elan Technology, a prominent ceramics manufacturer, offers a broad range of advanced automotive ceramics for the production of vehicle sensors, valves, mechanical seals and bearings respectively. Its proprietary materials include 96% alumina ceramic and yttria (3%) stabilized zirconia.

Similarly, IBIDEN Co. Ltd. offers Substrate Holding Mats for automobiles. These are manufactured from high temperature resistant ceramic fibers, capable of holding catalyst substrates and particulate filters of exhausted gas in severe environments.

3M Company

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

Corning Inc.

Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd.

Elan Technology

IBIDEN Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Saint Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories

For More Insights

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flat-glass-coatings-gaining-popularity-in-architectural-sector-for-its-superior-impact-resistance-and-thermal-stability-fact-mr-854969989.html

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive ceramics market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (functional ceramics and structural ceramics), material (alumina oxide ceramics, titanate oxide ceramics, zirconia oxide ceramics, and other materials), and application (automotive engine parts, automotive exhaust systems, automotive electronics, and other applications) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa)

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

Liquid Polybutadiene Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Alkylate Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Polyurethane Dispersion Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in the US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com