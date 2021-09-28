MV Protection Relay Market Analysis Of Opportunities Offered By High Growth Economies

IL, USA, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “MV Protection Relay Market by Type (Electromechanical & Static Relay, Digital & Numerical Relay), Connected Load (Feeder Lines, Transformers, and Motors), End-User (Utilities, Industrial, and Commercial & Institutional) & Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The MV protection relay market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 860 million in 2018 to USD 1,115 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.33%. Expansion of transmission & distribution (T&D) networks and growth of the renewable sector are likely to drive the MV protection relay market.

Browse 70 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “MV Protection Relay Market – Global Forecast to 2023”

The digital & numerical relay segment is expected to hold the largest share of the MV protection relay market, by type, during the forecast period.

The digital & numerical relay segment led the MV protection relay market in 2017 and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Digital & numerical relay provides various benefits over electromechanical and static relay such as functional flexibility, reliability, self-checking and self-adaptability, ability to communicate with other digital equipment (peer-to-peer), accuracy in providing fault data and disturbance record. Moreover, increasing modernization of substations in the developed nations to ensure uninterrupted power supply with minimum losses would drive the digital & numerical relay market during the forecast period

The feeder line segment of the MV protection relay market, by connected load, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The feeder line segment led the MV protection relay market in 2017 and is one of the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Increasing distribution lines across the globe is expected to boost the feeder line market during the forecast period. This will create a demand for MV protection relays. As per International Energy Agency (IEA), Asia Pacific is likely to add 2,911 GW of power capacity from 2014 to 2035 with 14,400 thousand km of new distribution line from 2014 to 2035. Thus, it would boost the growth of MV protection relay market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific: The leading market for MV protection relays

In this report, the MV protection relay market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific led the global MV protection relay market in 2017. China and India are the largest markets for MV protection relay in the region. Increasing T&D network expansion and industrialization projects are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the medium voltage protection relay . According to the Asian Development Bank, an investment of USD 8.22 trillion is required for infrastructure development in the region during the 10-year period of 2010–2020. Thus, create a demand for MV protection relay market during the forecast period.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the MV protection relay market. The key players include ABB (Switzerland), GE (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), and SEL (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their shares in the MV protection relay market.

