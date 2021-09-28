RTA Furniture Market Share and Cost Structure Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, September 28 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Ready to Assemble (RTA) furniture Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Ready to Assemble (RTA) furniture market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Ready to Assemble (RTA) furniture Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Ready to Assemble (RTA) furniture Market forecast.

The Ready to Assemble (RTA) furniture Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global Ready to Assemble (RTA) furniture market size is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2025, registering a 5.9% CAGR over the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. Increasing preference for portable, flexible and low-cost fixtures due to the increasing shift towards less space occupancy furniture has majorly driven the market growth. The increasing trend of high rise apartments has obstructed big furniture which is expected to drive the demand for RTA (Ready-to-assemble) furniture.

Increasing preference for space-saving furniture is encouraging the manufactures to develop RTA furniture. For example, Hem provides the furniture with sleek prices and customization options with attractive designs. In addition, the growing trend of shifting to another place for job purposes is expected to drive the demand for these products in home furnishing.

According to the survey, nearly 83.0% of consumers invested in RTA furniture. These products are popular for book cabinets and shelves due to having large storage capacity. Thus, manufacturers are striving to come up with new products.

Among materials, the wood category has dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share of over 54.0%, in 2018. Wood for RTA furniture is used with different materials like sheesham wood, solid wood, and engineered wood. For example, Decor Furniture and Mattress Showplace offer different RTA furniture for the living room, bedroom, and kitchen in the unfinished furniture segment.

The home application accounted for the largest market share of over 66.0%, in 2018. This growth is attributed to the rising preference for RTA cabinets for mass storage at an affordable price. In addition, easy assembling and transportation of these products to consumer’s homes is another factor to drive the growth of this segment.

Europe accounted for the largest RTA furniture market share of over 34.0%, in 2018. Increasing consumer shift towards corner kitchen, RTA furniture helps to utilize space properly which is expected to augment the regional growth. Germany is the largest consumer for these products due to rising importance to less space occupying furniture.

Some of the companies for Ready to Assemble (RTA) furniture market are:

Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.; Home Reserve; Steinhoff International; Bush Industries, Inc.; Tvilum A/S, Fabritec (EUROSTYLE); IKEA Systems B.V, IKEA Systems B.V.; Simplicity Sofas, and Dorel Industries Inc;

