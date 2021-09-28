“Future of Sustainable Finance #FOSF2021” hosted by Group Futurista

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista successfully hosted it’s two-day “Future of Sustainable Finance” Virtual Summit on the 23rd of September at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. On both days, the summit was hosted by Kirsten Leahy. The media partner for the event was Savvy Investor.

Day one of this intuitive session was opened with a keynote from Sandy O. Okoth, Regional Sustainable Finance Expert, WWF. He gave his valuable insights on the matter and his analysis was truly impressive. He was followed by Martina Macpherson, who discussed the importance of impact investment strategies, and Caroline Ashley, Director of Forum who pointed out the transition in Finance and how the principle for a Sustainable Finance Future.

Day two didn’t hold back either, with Tjeerd Krumpelman, of ABN AMRO Bank opening up the second day with his interesting views on the necessity of Sustainability in the financial sector and discussing more about commercial and corporate banking. Gabor Gyura, Head of Sustainable Finance at Magyar Nemzeti Bank followed that up by encouraging green financing and talking about points such as endorsement of UN principles for responsible banking, Development of a sustainable capital markets strategy.

The summit was filled with these enlightening discussions and was filled with various important advice on the importance of sustainable finance, and its benefits for everyone. There were regular Q&A sessions conducted by the host, as she took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes. This collective knowledge would have provided many in the finance industry with a brightened perspective on this matter.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers were informative and knowledgeable. It provided a good opportunity for companies to understand the growing demand for a sustainable economy and why the time to go green is now for the finance industry. Day one of the event closed out with a panel discussion between some of the keynote speakers and was conducted by host, Kirsten Leahy. The second and final day of the event was closed by an exemplary keynote from David Carlin, TCFD Program lead at UNEP FI.

Please stay tuned for updates and to block your seat for the upcoming webinars and summits that are sure to address questions on the changing world and the digital era post-Covid 19.