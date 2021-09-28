Potato Flakes Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

250 Pages Potato Flakes Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Potato Flakes Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments The report includes company profiles of key producers of potato flakes and the revenue generated from the companies across North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

the Middle East

South Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa. By nature, the potato flakes market is segmented into organic and conventional. By end use, the potato flakes market is segmented as household and B2B (business to business). Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1510 By sales channel, the potato flakes market is segmented as hypermarket/supermarket

convenience stores

specialty stores

traditional grocery

online retailers. For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were obtained through quotes from numerous potato flakes manufacturers, exporters, and distributors. All key end use segments have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Some of the key data points collected for modeling approach include total acreage of potato planted, average yield, total production, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into potato flakes, etc. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of usage of potato flakes in respective end use applications. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the potato flakes market analyzed are Nestlé S.A.

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Idahoan Foods

LLC

McCain Foods Limited, Rixona B.V.

Basic American Foods, Inc.

Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

Patwary Potato Flakes Ltd.

Clarebout Potatoes NV

Goodrich Cereals

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Limited

Lutosa SA, Nahr-Engel GmbH

Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA

Oregon Potato Co.

Potato Flakes Market Scope Of The Report This report provides forecast and analysis of the potato flakes market. It provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on potato flakes for the global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the potato flakes market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for potato flakes products. It also includes value chain analysis. In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of potato flakes manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by nature, end-use, and region. Through a detailed study of the market, our analysts have observed that there is a tendency for end users of potato flakes to shift from conventional to organic certified potato flakes, which is likely to result in several market entrants. The potato flakes market will continue to grow in light of expansion of retail chains, in terms of both digital and physical. Increasing product portfolios and production lines of established players is another key demand influencer for potato flakes. Robust rise of the retail sector across diverse domains of consumer products has posed an indirect impact on demand for potato flakes. Leading companies in the potato flakes market are focusing on consolidating their market position to gain higher stakes, while emphasizing on production of light-weight and high-quality products. Remarkable growth in retail sales of baby food products, in tandem with essentiality of potato flakes as an imperative ingredient in many baby foods, will further fuel growth of the potato flakes market in the upcoming years. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes of consumers have directly influenced sales of processed and ready-to-eat foods, as they enable relaxation in the already busy regime of consumers. Demand proliferation of such food products has significantly rubbed off on expansion of the potato flakes market, and this trend is expected to persist in the upcoming years. Demand for potato flakes will also be impacted by shifting consumer preference toward consumption of food & beverage products that are rich in nutrition. Efforts of leading players in realizing new product developments and innovations, for gaining a competitive edge and better positioning of their brands, will also remain a key growth influencer for the potato flakes market in the forthcoming years.

