Why is Implantology So Prominent in the Market for Dental Radiology Equipment

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global dental radiology equipment market to have a positive outlook, expanding at a CAGR of above 6% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Periodontal diseases are considered a public health concern with a rise in their prevalence among adolescents as well as adults. Dental radiology equipment helps dentists diagnose and set up treatments with clearly scanned dental pictures. Commonly, the technique is employed to identify hidden structures, knowledge teeth, bone loss, cavities, and malignant or benign lots that aren’t easily detectable.

Genetic abnormalities and physical damages have boosted demand for maxillofacial and oral surgeries. This has in turn fortuitously boosted demand for dental radiology equipment that helps in delivering better imaging. As such, the market for dental radiology equipment is showing sufficient promise for the years ahead.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global dental radiology equipment market to top US$ 10 Bn by 2031.

Sales of extraoral systems are projected to reach around US$ 5 Bn by 2031.

CBCT imaging to record 3% CAGR over the next ten years.

The market in China is forecast to top a value of US$ 2 Bn by 2031-end.

The market in Germany is projected to expand at above 4% CAGR through 2031.

Key Market Segments in Dental Radiology Equipment Industry Research

Type

Intraoral Dental Radiology Equipment

Extraoral Dental Radiology Equipment

Intraoral Plate Scanner Dental Radiology Equipment

CBCT Imaging Dental Radiology Equipment

Application

Dental Radiology Equipment For Implantology

Dental Radiology Equipment For Endodontics

Dental Radiology Equipment For Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Dental Radiology Equipment For Orthodontics

Market Competition

Product launch and product approval strategies are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprints and product portfolios, worldwide, and meet the growing demand for dental radiology equipment. Players operating in the market adopt the strategy of expansion to enlarge their customer base, which permits them to maintain their brand name globally.

In 2019, Apteryx Imaging Inc. partnered with 4th-IR to develop artificial intelligence solutions for digital imaging in dentistry.

In 2019, Carestream Dental, LLC launched the intraoral scanner, CS 3700, for high-performance scanning that integrates with its existing CS ScanFlow imaging software.

