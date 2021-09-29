Instagram Supermodel Lisa Bree Hoggarth Retaliates Against Influencer Marketing

New York, USA, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Hallways Are Runways Influencer Agency was set up on 20.10.2021 and may change the precedence for Instagram Influencing for good. In a world first, Elite Model Lisa Bree Hoggarth aka “the game changer” has altered the typical rules set by well renowned influencer agencies and lowered the bar. “I strongly disagree with the notion that you need to have 10,000 followers to be considered an influencer. Up until last year I had 500 followers and a background of seven years of sales and marketing experience in a face to face manner. I knew then I was an influencer, even with 500 followers so I want people with 300+ followers to be paid for their time, energy and collaborations with me and my agency.” Anyone can get paid to collaborate with Lisa Bree Hoggarth by regramming her already made content to their feed (see @hallways_are_runways for specs), you just have to be in the niche of Art, Beauty, Fashion, Fashion Magazines, Design or Music. Lisa says as for now it’s accrued a little interest, with beauty bloggers from Pakistan sharing Lisa’s Fairytale Children’s Book “Alfie The PWD” on their feeds, she laughs, “I guess if this becomes viral I’ll be sent broke. There is a limit to how many posts one person can share.”

Miss Hoggarth values the dedication and craftsmanship every individual displays on their Instagram handles and understand time is money. “Why should they work for free, why should anyone?” Lisa said. She knows it takes time to curate content and doesn’t want instagrammers to become disheartened by thinking they need a large following to receive money or collaborations. “I want this to be better for people (with lower followings) then what I experienced over a year ago, a Real Estate Agent could have 400 followers and no one can tell me he or she’s not an influencer. There’s a gap in the market and I am filling it, with encouragement, opportunity, financial betterment and an intelligent solution.” We can’t wait to see what this top 25 entrepreneurs to watch in 2021 does next.

