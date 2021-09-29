Genotyping Assay Market worth USD 31.9 billion : Increasing Demand for Genotyping and Sequencing Services

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors that are expected to be driving the genotyping assay market are technological advancements and the decreasing prices of DNA sequencing. The increasing incidence of genetic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicine, growing importance of genotyping in drug development, and the increasing demand for bioinformatics solutions in data analysis are also expected to promote market growth in the coming years. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the genotyping assay market size based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region.

According to the new market research report “Genotyping Assay Market by Technology (PCR, Sequencing, Microarray, Electrophoresis, MALDI-TOF), Application (Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostic Research, Animal Genetics, Agricultural Biotechnology), and Product – Global Forecast to 2023“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Genotyping Assay Market is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 11.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 22.0%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements, the decreasing prices of DNA sequencing, and the increasing incidence of genetic diseases.

By product, the reagents & kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Genotyping Assay Market

Based on product, the market is divided into reagents & kits, genotyping services, instruments, and bioinformatics. The easy accessibility to a wide range of reagents and need for genotyping in various applications (such as assessing drug efficacy & safety, cutting down cost and time required for clinical development, personalizing the treatments for chronic diseases, and developing good breeds of animals and plants) have contributed to the high and repetitive consumption of reagents and kits as consumables in various genotyping applications.

Sequencing segment will witness the highest growth in the market, by technology

Based on technology, the Genotyping Assay Market is segmented into PCR, microarrays, sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, MALDI-TOF, and other technologies. The sequencing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global genotyping market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing application areas of DNA sequencing technologies, technological advancements, the availability of high-speed sequencing instruments, the decreasing cost of DNA sequencing per genome, and the growing uptake of the hybrid approach of sequencing.

North America, the largest regional market for genotyping

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Genotyping Assay Market in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced genotyping products, the high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, large number of genotyping-based R&D projects, and the presence of a large number of leading genotyping manufacturers in the region, along with an increasing demand from pharmaceutical companies for genotyping products and rising investments by government bodies, are responsible for the large share of the North American genotyping market.

The prominent players in the Genotyping Assay Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), GENEWIZ (US), and Integrated DNA Technologies (US).

