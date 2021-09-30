Vantage Circle Joins the Freshworks Marketplace To Drive Impactful HR Decisions For Better Employee Experience

San Mateo, California, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, an AI-powered employee engagement platform, today officially announced the app listing on the Freshworks Marketplace to help sync employee profiles between Vantage Circle and Freshteam, Freshworks’ HR management software. This will help HR teams deliver delightful employee experiences through the Rewards and Recognition product of Vantage Circle.

The Freshworks Marketplace hosts apps built by the Freshworks developer community. These apps make use of Freshworks products and partner solutions to create delightful experiences for businesses. The marketplace enables partners to reach Freshworks customers and serve them jointly. Freshworks Inc., is a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees. Freshteam is their modern HR management software that enables HR teams to unify digital experiences for its employees.

With the Vantage Circle on the Freshworks Marketplace, HR teams can sync data between Freshteam and Vantage Circle, avoiding the need to create employee profiles in multiple products. The integration enables HR teams to make use of Vantage Circle’s Rewards and Recognition platform within Freshteam to create delightful experiences.

Vantage Circle recognizes the importance of employee experience and incorporates ways to ease the process of retaining top talent. Freshteam has made it easy for HR teams to delight employees with an innovative approach to helping attract and retain top talent through digital channels. Organizations can now boost the morale of their employees through rewards and recognition programs.

“We are excited to launch the Vantage Circle app on the Freshworks Marketplace. This will help us continue on our mission to drive impactful HR decisions for better employee retention. The app benefits from easy to use, modern, intuitive software in the form of Freshteam and enables on-spot rewards and recognition using the power of Vantage Circle to create a better employee experience for organizations across the globe,” said Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

Download the app now at https://www.freshworks.com/apps/freshteam/vantage_circle/

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade, and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

About Freshworks Marketplace

Freshworks Inc., is a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees. Launched in 2018, the Freshworks Marketplace consists of over 400 channel partners across over 50 countries who resell, customize, and implement solutions and support Freshworks customers worldwide. Freshworks Marketplace features over 1,100 apps developed by ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) and SIs (Systems Integrators).

About Vantage Circle

Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.5M+ employees from some of the top leading companies like Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, Hope Alaska and many more.