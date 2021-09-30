Panasonic lightens up the festive season with its ‘Grand Delights’ Offers

Haryana, India, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Adding cheer to the upcoming festive season, Panasonic India, a leading diversified technology company, launched its Festive Grand Delight Offers, today. Making festive purchases affordable and durable for all, Panasonic has introduced exciting offers and promotions across all its electronics, home appliances, beauty and lifestyle products. Available at all authorized Panasonic stores across the country (except Kerala), the offers are valid till 10th November 2021.

Speaking about the festive offers, Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head – Consumers Sales Division, Panasonic India said, “Today, consumers are looking for value proposition, in the form of comfort, safety and hygiene from their purchases. Through our festive offers ‘Grand Delights’ we aim to benefit consumers with an unbeatable combination of quality and smart products at great pricing along with added rewards.

Driven by positive consumer sentiment and gradual uptick in demand for value based products, we are expecting a substantial growth in sales across consumer durables during this festive season.”

The Grand Delight offers provides the consumers, an opportunity to buy smart products, making their everyday lives more comfortable and connected. The offer pans across finance benefits such as zero down payment, no cost EMI schemes on purchase of a wide selection of Panasonic appliances such as Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air-Conditioners, Microwaves, Home Theatres, Beauty, and lifestyle products categories.

GRAND DELIGHT FESTIVE OFFERS –

ACs – 10-years warranty on inverter compressor and 5 years warranty on Split ACs PCB and eco tough casing in Air Conditioners. Free installation on HU series+ up to 4K cashback on HU/XU series

About Panasonic:

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 522 subsidiaries and 69 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 6,698.8 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2021. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global, https://www.panasonic.com/in/

