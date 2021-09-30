Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market worth $10.4 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Pune , India , 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product (Aseptic Packaging, Blister, Strip, Bottle, Tube, Carton, Case Packer, Wrapping Machine, Palletizing, Labeling & Serialization), Type (Tablet, Powder, Cream, Syrup, Aerosol), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market size is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2025 from USD 7.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry is driven by the rapidly growing generic and biopharmaceutical markets, growth in OTC drug sales, rising need for flexible and integrated packaging equipment, increased offshore manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals market, and the introduction of regulatory standards on packaging and stringent norms against counterfeiting.

Primary packaging equipment accounted for the largest share in the market in the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and serialization equipment. In 2019, the primary packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The main function of primary packaging is to restrict climatic, chemical, or biological hazards that cause deterioration. The rising need for the aseptic filling and sealing of drug molecules into sterile containers and the increasing demand for parenteral vials and prefillable syringes are supporting the growth of this segment.

Liquid packaging equipment expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period.

Based on type, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into liquid, solid, semi-solid, and other packaging equipment. In 2019, the liquid packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by solid and semi-solid packaging equipment segments. The largest share can be attributed to the wide range of applications of liquid pharmaceutical dosage as they can be administered via either the oral or the parenteral route. Their palatability makes them a product of choice for geriatric and pediatric patients.

Europe to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2020–2025.

Geographically, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Growth in the European market is driven majorly by the high pharmaceutical production, increasing demand for flexible packaging equipment by major pharmaceutical manufacturers, and the rising focus on product diversification by companies, driving the demand for innovative packaging equipment. Regulatory changes are also compelling pharmaceutical manufacturers to replace their older equipment with new equipment to adhere to the changing standards.

The prominent players in this market are Syntegon Technology (Germany), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), Körber AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), OPTIMA Packaging Group (Germany), Romaco Holding (Germany), Marchesini Group (Italy), ACG Worldwide (India), Coesia S.p.A. (Italy) and MULTIVAC Group (Germany).