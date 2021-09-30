Southeast Addiction Center Opens A New Detox Facility In Rome, Georgia

Rome, GA, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ —Having carved out a niche for itself as a provider of comprehensive drug and alcohol treatment in Georgia, Southeast Addiction Center has opened a new facility in Rome, Georgia.

With roots in Nashville, this new addiction treatment center in Georgia will build upon the mission of Southeast in providing high-quality, but affordable treatment with plans that are tailored on an individual basis from a licensed therapist.

September has been deemed National Recovery Month, which promotes and supports new evidence- based treatment and recovery practices. These national observances do wonders in emphasizing the impact of innovative treatment methods like what our team at Southeast offers to its patients.

The following programs are offered as treatment options for addiction:

Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP): This treatment method focuses on the utilization of customized treatment plans that correlate with the individual needs of the patient. It involves many hours of group therapy and a minimum of 30 hours of structured clinical programs every week.

Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP): IOPs are in more of a relaxed treatment environment. The goal is to help patients get reacclimated to the tasks and routines of daily life. A lot of guidance is required within this treatment plan as many patients are at risk of relapsing in normal

Outpatient Programs: This program is suitable for people who don’t have the bandwidth to be heavily invested in a treatment program, but still require treatment to stay afloat in the journey of sobriety.

Detox Programs: These services are geared towards assisting those who are suffering from severe withdrawal symptoms. Detox plans are safe and focus on gradually equipping patients with the tools to properly detox without suffering any adverse

Inpatient Programs: For patients who require admission to a hospital type of environment, this is another viable option that our team at Southeast Addiction

Southeast Addiction is proud to service Rome and the surrounding areas that include:

Norcross

Atlanta

Athens

Marietta

Chattanooga

Birmingham

Alpharetta

If you or a loved one is dealing with the hardships of addiction in the Rome, GA area, don’t hesitate to reach out to our team to see what we can do to assist you. Contact us at 706-873-9955