AMCA, The ‘Gold Standard’ of American Quality Expands Internationally

America’s gold standard of quality certification for the U.S. manufacturing sector storms into international markets.

New York, NY, USA, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — AMCA (http://amcacert.com), the first pro-American quality certification program for U.S. manufacturers is spreading its message across the globe. Today, the inspiring company announced its ambitious plans in making U.S. manufacturers more competitive in the global marketplace by utilizing the country’s superior technology, innovation and talent diversity from around the world.

According to an AMCA spokeswoman, the company launched its ‘Buy American Movement’ campaign to promote U.S. manufacturers, machine shops and other industrial suppliers nationally and internationally. The campaign focuses on AMCA’s growing reputation as the Gold Standard of American Quality as seen at https://amcacert.com/gold-standard-of-american-quality

AMCA founder Donald LaBelle said the United States is unique in attracting some of the greatest talent in the world within the manufacturing sector, including entrepreneurs, inventors, engineers, quality managers, research & development, and other skills. “These highly capable and incredibly ambitious people, combined with the American spirit, bring tremendous value to the country. America must become a larger producer of high quality, innovative products and technologies without relying so much on imported goods,” said LaBelle

AMCA’s global marketing campaigns has two critical missions according to LaBelle. The first is to further expand AMCA’s reputation as America’s gold standard in quality certification of US-based manufacturers. The second mission, to attract unique talent from all over the world to join forces with American manufacturers in effort to increase production.

LaBelle concluded, “The vision is to utilize quality as the foundation to innovate new products, improve profitability, maximize production efficiency, and increase exports of U.S. goods.”

US-based manufacturers, machine shops, distributors, exporters and other industrial suppliers can submit an application for AMCA quality certification as well as ISO certification at https://amcacert.com/get-quality-certified/

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/616103166

About AMCA:

AMCA is the first pro-American quality certification for the U.S. manufacturing sector. Being AMCA certified ensures your company is recognized for quality, reliability and integrity far above ISO certification schemes. AMCA is internationally recognized as the ‘Gold Standard In American Quality’ within the manufacturing sector. AMCA certification symbolizes the best in American Quality & Innovation. AMCA is the ‘Gold Standard’ of American quality in the manufacturing sector. Learn more at http://www.amcacert.com

