Pen Needles Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% – Growing Preference for Biosimilar Drugs

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Pen Needles Market by Type (Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles), Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm), Therapy (Insulin, GLP 1, Growth Hormone), and Mode of Purchase (Retail, Non-Retail) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Standard Pen Needles Market is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.3 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Opportunity: Growing preference for biosimilar drugs;

The Biosimilars were introduced in 2006 by many pharmaceutical companies such as Sandoz (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan). Due to their lower costs (compared to their patented counterparts), the demand for biosimilars has increased significantly. In addition, the impending patent expiry of many biologic molecules will also serve to drive the demand for biosimilars.

Even insurance companies and governments are favoring the use of biosimilars and generics. For instance, CVS Caremark, a major prescription insurer in the US, has replaced branded injectable drugs such as Lantus by Sanofi and EpiPen by Mylan with their biosimilars Basaglar (available in injection pen) by Eli Lilly and Adrenaclick (an autoinjector) by Amedra Pharmaceuticals. This favors the pen needles market as Basaglar is administered via pen injector. Many other injectable drugs also rely on pen injection; thus, the growing preference for biosimilar drugs and support from governments and insurance providers will ensure strong opportunities for growth in this market.

North America is expected to account for the highest share for players operating in the market

Geographically, the pen needles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest growth of the market in 2020. The medical industry in the region has grown significantly over the years, and manufacturers are beginning to focus on providing well-established technologies to ensure sustainable and strong future revenue growth. Being a high-growth market, many manufacturers are also extending their global manufacturing bases to the APAC. With the low-cost manufacturing advantage, China and India are regarded as the most profitable manufacturing and R&D locations by most manufacturers. The rising demand for healthcare, driven by the rapid growth in the aging population, the growing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases, drive market growth.

Prominent players in the pen needles market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Owen Mumford (UK), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan) Allison Medical (US), AdvaCare Pharma (US), Berpu Medical Technology (China), ARKRAY (Japan), GlucoRx (UK), HTL-STREFA (Poland), UltiMed, (US), Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (India), Artsana Group (Italy), PromiseMed Diabetes Care (Canada), Montmed (Canada), Trividia Health (US), VOGT Medical Vertrieb (Germany), Van Heek Medical (Netherlands), Simple Diagnostics (US), Iyon (Turkey), Links Medical Products (US), and MHC Medical Products (US).

The retail segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on the mode of purchase, categorized into retail and non-retail. The retail segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The significant discounts offered on online/retail purchases of pen needles, high convenience, increasing awareness on pen needles, and the favorable reimbursement scenario in North America and Europe are some of the key factors driving the growth of the retail segment.

The insulin therapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Based on therapy, the pen needles market is categorized into insulin therapy, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapy, growth hormone therapy, and other therapies. In 2020, insulin therapy held maximum of the global market, primarily due to the high and growing diabetic population globally. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

