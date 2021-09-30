What Factors are Influencing the Growth of Recycled Construction Aggregates Market

The recycled construction aggregates market continues to remain influenced by a plethora of factors, ranging from resurgent construction activities to infrastructure development efforts of governments worldwide, particularly in developing economies.

According to a recent Fact.MR study, prospects remain bullish for the recycled construction aggregates market, with sales of over 3.7 million tons estimated in 2018, and a projected Y-o-Y of nearly 5% in 2019.

There been a marked preference for recycled construction and crushed stone among manufacturers, in light of its relative cost-efficiency. Construction of a firm base in driveways, footpaths, and car parking, are key application areas where crushed stone witnesses significant adoption. Demand for crushed stone in the recycled construction aggregates market is further undergird by growing number of infrastructure development projects worldwide. High transportation and handling cost of crushed stones have led governments to carry out relevant production and recycling activities locally, thereby making them a feasible option among recycled construction aggregates.

APEJ Retains its Dominion in Recycled Construction Aggregates Market

Fact.MR study expects Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to remain lucrative in the recycled construction aggregates market. The sales in APEJ is expected to exceed 2.3 million tons in 2018. As construction and demolition waste in APEJ is becoming a major issue, leading institutions of construction in the region are implementing demolition waste management programs. .

Owing to the growth in construction, the construction and demolition waste in India is likely to increase. Government policies and laws are underway in India in line with proliferated construction activities, and recycling construction and demolition waste by converting it into aggregates is gaining widespread popularity as a sustainable measure.

China is likely to emerge as the largest consumer of recycled construction aggregates in the coming years. A massive rise in building and non-building construction is stimulating recycled construction aggregates sales in China. The healthier construction climate is likely to drive growth for recycled construction aggregates in Easter Europe. Germany is expected to hold a strong position in the recycled construction aggregates market. Recycled construction aggregates is emerging as an important source of aggregates in Britain, owing to the rise in demolition of old structures and construction of new building and structures.

Important doubts related to the market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the market in 2019?

Adoption Remains Robust in Construction of Roads & Bridges

Government projects and private sector projects are focusing on using recycled construction aggregates, with an aim to build greener roads and bridges. Demolished materials are gaining popularity as recycled construction aggregates, due to the shortage of natural resources. New bridge construction and repair activities are at the forefront in Australia, China, North America and Europe to offer better connectivity.

The Fact.MR study tracks the recycled construction aggregates market for the forecast period 2019-2027. The recycled construction aggregates market is projected to register 6.0% CAGR in volume terms between 2019 and 2027.

