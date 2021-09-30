Instance Inflation In Automobile Sector Will Positively Affect The Sales Of Road Flares Market

Demand in the automobile sector has witnessed a sharp decline during the lockdown period due to increase in trade restrictions and recession in the world economy. Incidentally, the growth of road flares companies has shrunken as well.

The disruption in revenue of road flares companies due to COVID crisis will remain in the coming years. In response, the collaboration of road flares companies with automobile players may escalate the revenue of the companies. The total available market for road flares is enormous, however during the period affected by the pandemic, the market may observe a diminished growth.

Market Outlook:-

With the growth in urbanization, global commerce has increased on an unprecedented scale. However, this has also heightened the number of road accidents globally. Road flares have attracted significant traction during the recent years for the same reason. Road flares are the devices which visually warn the drivers for the upcoming unsuspecting traffic.

Competitive landscape

Orion Safety Products and Heliar are the leading companies functioning in the road flare market. Other notable road flares companies are Powerflare, Hokena, Cyalume, Turboflare, and Tek-tite. New entrants are focusing more on LED flare rather traditional pyrotechnic flares because of the technological advancement in electrical and material engineering.

However, Orion, pyrotechnic flare company, has launched a 100% eco-friendly flares in 2015. Hokena is providing LED flares with 9 unique lightening mode. These road flares have a magnetic base and also float on water. Tek-tite has recently launched pocket size LED emergency strobe which is ideal for emergency location marking use.

Road Flares Market: Regional Overview

The market for road flares is well established in North America and Europe. Leading road flares companies in US have expanded their market in many countries. Countries in Europe such as UK, Germany, Austria, Denmark, France and Switzerland has numerous road flares companies, whose products have lessened the accident counts across Europe.

In Asia and the Middle East, countries such as China, India, UAE, and Israel has created significant road flares market and extended themselves to neighbour countries. Currently, the higher demand for road flares from the emerging nations is shaping the future market of road flares.

Road Flares Market: Segmentation

The Road Flares market can be segmented based on form, type and sales channel.

Based on type, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Pyrotechnic

LED Electric

Chemical (light-stick)

Based on the size, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

On the ground

Above the ground

Based on the mode of function, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Flash

steady

Based on Power Source, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Disposable Battery

Rechargeable Battery

Combustive material

Chemical Reaction

Based on the sales channel, the Road Flares market can be segmented into:

Direct sales

Retail Sales Modern Retail Online Retail Others



