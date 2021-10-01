Specialty Yeast Market worth $4.0 billion by 2025

Chicago, 2021-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global specialty yeast market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach about USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The growth of this market is due to the rising demand for bakery products and a positive trend in the consumption of alcoholic beverages. Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil offer several opportunities for market expansion.

The yeast extracts segment is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value

Yeast extracts are prepared from baker’s yeast or brewer’s yeast. These are used mainly as a natural aromatic ingredient for savory food products such as soups, sauces, meat preparations, and savory mixes. The high demand for natural food additives is expected to drive the yeast extracts segment which in turn is projected to hold the largest market share in terms of value by 2025.

The Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the specialty yeast market

Saccharomyces cerevisiae is used in the the fermentation of kefir, coffee & cacao beans, and other traditional fermenting products. There is a growing demand for fermented products from the consumers in the Asia Pacific region aiding the growth of the specialty yeast market.

The food segment, by application, is estimated to account for the largest market share in the specialty yeast market

By application, the specialty yeast market is segmented into food, beverage, feed, and others which include pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and personal care products. The food industry makes use of specialty yeast to improve the organoleptic properties of the food. Hence, the food segment is accounted to hold the largest market share in the specialty yeast market during the forecast period.

Increasing R&D activities for creating yeast alternatives to replace specialty yeast in the fermentation industry

Due to the increasing demand of specialty yeast from several application industries, the need or producing new alternatives to specialty yeast has arisen. Several companies are investing in developing new alternatives to yeast extracts sourced from plants, which are cost-effective as compared to specialty yeasts which can cause a disruption in the specialty yeast market.

The European region is projected to dominate the specialty yeast market through the forecast period

In 2019, the European region is projected to lead the global specialty yeast market. Factors such as increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages and the growth in awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with natural and clean label products is driving the growth in the European region. The specialty yeast market in this region has grown rapidly as a spill over effect of the growing food processing industry and stringent regulations on synthetic ingredients used in the products, paving the way for natural ingredients such as yeast derivatives.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the specialty yeast market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Archer Daniels Midland (US), Associated British Foods (UK), Lallemand (Canada, Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), ), Chr. Hansen (Denmark) Kerry (Ireland), Lesaffre (France, Biorigin (Brazil), Beldem (Blegium), ), Angel Yeast (China) Kemin Industries (US), Leiber (Germany), Synergy Flavors (UK), Nutreco N.V (Netherlands), and Levex (Turkey).

