Leading Staffing Agency Expands Its Staffing Solutions to Meet Growing Talent Demand in 2026

London, United Kingdom, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — InterEx Group, a leading global staffing agency, has announced the expansion of its operations and service capabilities as demand for flexible, high-quality talent continues to rise across global markets in 2026.

The expansion reflects a significant shift in workforce needs, with organisations increasingly seeking agile hiring models and access to specialised talent pools. In response, InterEx Group has enhanced its international delivery model to provide more efficient and scalable staffing solutions for businesses navigating ongoing talent shortages and evolving workforce demands.

“Our mission is to simplify hiring for growing businesses,” said a spokesperson at InterEx Group. “This expansion enables us to strengthen our staffing solutions and support clients with faster, more effective access to global talent.”

With this development, InterEx Group, as a staffing solutions provider, continues to focus on delivering tailored recruitment services across contract staffing, permanent hiring, and project-based workforce solutions. The agency’s strengthened infrastructure is designed to improve hiring speed, enhance candidate quality, and support organisations operating in highly competitive sectors.

The company’s expanded capabilities also include deeper access to international talent networks, allowing clients to build cross-border teams with greater efficiency. InterEx Group’s consultative approach ensures that each set of staffing solutions is aligned with both immediate hiring needs and long-term workforce strategies.

This latest move further reinforces InterEx Group’s position as a trusted partner for organisations seeking reliable and scalable staffing solutions in an increasingly complex global talent landscape.

About InterEx Group

InterEx Group is a leading global staffing agency specialising in delivering end-to-end staffing solutions across multiple industries. As a staffing solutions provider, the company focuses on speed, quality, and tailored recruitment strategies to help organisations build scalable, future-ready teams worldwide.

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Website: https://interex-group.com/