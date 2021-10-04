Home Beer Brewing Machine Market SWOT Analysis By Political, Economic, Social Technological Factors, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global home beer brewing machine market size is expected to register revenue of USD 29.8 Million from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 13.9% CAGR in the upcoming years. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for a homemade beer coupled with rising trend for sale of beer on the premise.

Key Players:

Brewie

MINIBREW BV

PicoBrew

Speidel Tank-und Behälterbau GmbH

Kickstarter, PBC

WilliamsWarn Ltd

HOME BREW WEST

BrewJacket LLC

LG Electronics

Growth Drivers:

Home brewing is gaining high popularity across the globe, especially in U.S. According to a report, in 2017, quantity of home brewed beer produced by residential brewers in U.S. accounted for 1.4 million barrels. Statistics also stated that 40% of these home brewers can be considered as hobbyists.

Moreover, these machines are being offered with different capacities and sizes which facilitates their installation at home. These machines are durable, efficient and smart and have touch screen display, digital thermostats and Wi-Fi connectivity. Thus, the market for such machines is expected to boost in upcoming years.

Product Type Outlook:

Mini Brewer

Full-size Brewer

In 2018, the mini brewer segment held the largest market share with 67.1% across the global market. Shifting trend for home brewing is expected to drive the home beer brewing machine market demand across developed countries like the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, rise in expenditure incurred in R&Ds is expected to boost the market growth for such products in the upcoming years.

The full-size brewer product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising number of breweries across countries like U.S., New Zealand and Australia. Increasing demand for crafted beer among consumers is also expected to drive the market growth.

Mechanism Outlook:

Automatic

Manual

In 2018, the automated mechanism segment held the largest share of around 87.1% across the global market. Rising influence of automated software coupled with improvement in aesthetics of such machines is expected to boost the market growth from 2019 to 2025. For example, PicoBrew has launched Z-series of automated beer brewing machines to cater to the demands across bars, restaurants, breweries, and pubs. The manual mechanism segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. Such products are popular across small scale breweries.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Americas led the global market for a home beer brewing machine with a share of around 55%. This growth can be attributed to rising consumption of homemade beer among the working population and millennial across developed countries like U.S. and Canada. Moreover, rising preference of localized and crafted beer which is being manufactured by micro-breweries is also expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Rising consumption of beer across developing countries like India and China is expected to drive the market growth across this region. Moreover, countries like Australia, China, and India contribute majorly to the market growth owing to shifting trends for consumption of crafted beer among the population.

