Lucintel Forecasts Antimicrobial Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5%-7%

According to the recent study the antimicrobial packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising concerns towards food wastage, growing consumer awareness of health related issues, rising consumption of products with shorter shelf life, such as meat products, and increasing demand for antimicrobial packaging in various end user industries, such as food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, consumer goods, and agricultural products.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in antimicrobial packaging market by base material (plastics, biopolymer, paperboard, and others), pack type (bags, pouches, and others), application (food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Pouches market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on pack type, the antimicrobial packaging market is segmented into bags, pouches, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the pouches market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as it can be used to pack various types of products belonging to different industries.

“Within the antimicrobial packaging market, the food & beverages segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the food & beverages segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for maintaining the product quality, increasing the shelf-life of commodities, and keeping them fresh.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the antimicrobial packaging market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of the food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, consumer goods, & agricultural product industries, growing population, and economic development in this region.

Major players of antimicrobial packaging market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Mondi, PolyOne, Biocote, Dunmore, Linpac Senior, Microban International, Oplon Pure Sciences, and Takex Labo are among the major antimicrobial packaging providers.

