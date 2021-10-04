Lucintel Forecasts Food Pathogen Testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7%-9%

According to the recent study the food pathogen testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by changing consumer attitude towards quality food, positive structural changes in food safety regulations, high occurrence of food pathogen incidents, and globalization of food trade.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in food pathogen testing market by type (E.coli, salmonella, campylobacter, and listeria), technology (traditional and rapid), food type (meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, fruits & vegetables, and cereals & grains), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/food-pathogen-testing-market.aspx

“Salmonella market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the food pathogen testing market is segmented into E.coli, salmonella, campylobacter, and listeria. Lucintel forecasts that the salmonella market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as salmonella testing is one of the principal causes of foodborne illness worldwide, causing infections on a large scale.

“Within the food pathogen testing market, the meat & poultry segment is expected to remain the largest food type”

Based on food type, the meat & poultry segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to the fact that meat and poultry are more prone to contamition by micro-organisms.

“North America will dominate the food pathogen testing market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period over the forecast period due to an increasing number of food poisoning outbreaks and increasing consumer awareness of food safety. Salmonella and Campylobacter are among the widely tested pathogens in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to stringent food safety regulations and the growing volume of trade between Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/food-pathogen-testing-market.aspx

Major players of food pathogen testing market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. SGS, Bureau Vertitas, Eurofins Scientific, and Intertek Group are among the major food pathogen testing providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/food-pathogen-testing-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com