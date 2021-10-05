Jewelry1000.com Slashes its Prices Announcing Autumn Sale for Customers

Jewelry1000.com welcomes autumn with flair, offering its customers access to exquisite silver biker rings, bracelets, skull chains, and more at reduced prices on all items.

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — It’s raining discounts at Jewelry1000.com! The leading online silver jewelry store has announced a flat 10% discount up to $100 and more on all of its exclusive collections, as an “Autumn Gift” to its customers. The discount can be availed on silver bracelets for men, silver rings and chains, and other exclusive collections like tribal jewelry, biker style, and skull fashion.

Speaking about the special discount, a company spokesperson said, “Our recent Summer Sale received a great response from the customers, so with the onset of autumn we are just extending the discounted prices on our exclusive items so that our worldwide customers can avail the best rates for their favorite pieces. You just have to mention the coupon code AUTUMN while checking out your purchase and the amount will be deducted while the payment gets processed.”

Jewelry1000.com keeps upgrading its designs, introducing new designs and styles to keep the customers updated on the latest industry trends. Their products guarantee the highest standards in terms of quality and come with Hallmark and certificates, so you can rest assured about the authenticity of the silver jewelry that you buy like silver bracelets for men or men’s cuff bracelets.

Buying and completing the payment through the website is quite easy for even a non-tech-savvy person. Jewelry1000.com offers free shipping over the purchase amount of $99 all over the world with reasonable international shipping charges. The exclusive collection of men’s silver jewelry backed by a stellar ecommerce experience attracts shoppers to splurge on Jewelry1000.com products.

About the Company

Jewelry1000.com is an online jewelry website based in Southeast China. It specializes in high-quality and designer silver jewelry ranging from men’s silver chains, rings, bracelets, to cuff-links and elaborate necklaces. Although based in Asia, the company offers international shipping and delivery options to buyers at affordable rates. Jewelry1000.com is highly revered globally for its unique take on silver jewelry designs, especially going for the unconventional flair in men’s fashion that is hardly visible in other brands. From formal wear to casual attires, the customers will find stylish pieces to suit every look. The company also acts as a factory outlet and wholesaler, offering affordable prices for men’s chains, rings, bracelets, and other variations in jewelry.

Website: https://www.jewelry1000.com/

Email: service@jewelry1000.com

Contact: https://www.jewelry1000.com/index.php?route=information/contact