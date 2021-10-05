Financial Services By GCTFCU

Killeen, TX, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Credit unions offer a variety of financial services for members. The services are offered at affordable costs and are convenient to access. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union is a reputed credit union in Killeen, TX that offers its members lending opportunities and a plethora of financial services.

About the Credit Union

The credit union was formed in 1957 and has since then been providing its members with outstanding financial services. It was formed by a group of 9 ambitious teachers in order to provide convenient and affordable financial services to each of them during times of need. The member-owned cooperative is insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). It is associated with prestigious organizations such as BBB, Equal housing Opportunity and NCUA.

Financial Services offered at GCTFCU

  • ATM services
  • Share Savings Accounts: Regular Share Savings Accounts, Share Certificates of Deposit, IRAs and Club Accounts
  • Checking Accounts
  • On-line accounts
  • Wire Transfer
  • Overdraft Protection
  • Bill Pay
  • Traditional and Roth IRAs
  • Secured and Unsecured loans
  • Vacation and Christmas Club
  • Debit Cards
  • Amortization calculator
  • Skip—Payment option
  • Credit Cards
  • Money Market accounts
  • ACH Origination
  • 4 safe deposit box options
  • Lending Services for new and pre-owned vehicles, home improvement, vacations and more

Benefits of Membership

  • All members are equal owners
  • Offers competent dividend rates
  • Provides high quality services and lending opportunities
  • The credit union is associated with prestigious organizations
  • Provides an extensive list of its services and products on its website
  • Members enjoy access to a calendar of events
  • Staff members are helpful and friendly
  • Offers fast and convenient approval of loans (24-48 hours)
  • Provides weekly quotes of Annual Percentage Yields
  • Provides an audio response system for members to make loan payments, check cleared drafts and check account balances

For more information about various financial services offered at Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, you can visit 3305 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, TX 76542 or call at (254) 690-2274. You can also check out its website at https://gctfcu.net or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus and Instagram.

