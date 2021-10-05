Financial Services By GCTFCU

Killeen, TX, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Credit unions offer a variety of financial services for members. The services are offered at affordable costs and are convenient to access. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union is a reputed credit union in Killeen, TX that offers its members lending opportunities and a plethora of financial services.

About the Credit Union

The credit union was formed in 1957 and has since then been providing its members with outstanding financial services. It was formed by a group of 9 ambitious teachers in order to provide convenient and affordable financial services to each of them during times of need. The member-owned cooperative is insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). It is associated with prestigious organizations such as BBB, Equal housing Opportunity and NCUA.

Financial Services offered at GCTFCU

ATM services

Share Savings Accounts: Regular Share Savings Accounts, Share Certificates of Deposit, IRAs and Club Accounts

Checking Accounts

On-line accounts

Wire Transfer

Overdraft Protection

Bill Pay

Traditional and Roth IRAs

Secured and Unsecured loans

Vacation and Christmas Club

Debit Cards

Amortization calculator

Skip—Payment option

Credit Cards

Money Market accounts

ACH Origination

4 safe deposit box options

Lending Services for new and pre-owned vehicles, home improvement, vacations and more

Benefits of Membership

All members are equal owners

Offers competent dividend rates

Provides high quality services and lending opportunities

The credit union is associated with prestigious organizations

Provides an extensive list of its services and products on its website

Members enjoy access to a calendar of events

Staff members are helpful and friendly

Offers fast and convenient approval of loans (24-48 hours)

Provides weekly quotes of Annual Percentage Yields

Provides an audio response system for members to make loan payments, check cleared drafts and check account balances

For more information about various financial services offered at Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, you can visit 3305 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, TX 76542 or call at (254) 690-2274. You can also check out its website at https://gctfcu.net or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus and Instagram.