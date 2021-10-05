Healthy advice for a diabetic patient

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — When you have diabetes, a balanced diabetic diet along with your medicines prescribed helps you to keep it in check. However, sole consumption of medicines won’t be beneficial if you do not have a healthy lifestyle and, most importantly, a positive attitude.

Below, we will be discussing, in brief, the key points of a healthy and balanced diabetic lifestyle.

Diet: A carefully set diet should be maintained by people with diabetes. They should not overeat at once and divide the meals into smaller portions and eat the entire day regularly. A diabetes food chart should include large amounts of raw leafy veggies like cauliflower, spinach, broccoli, mustard greens, asparagus etc. Choose fruits carefully. Do not eat high Glycemic index (GI) fruits. Remember whole grains over polished rice. Fatty fishes rich in DHA and Omega-3 fatty acids, boneless chicken are prescribed in non-vegetarian, although they should eat them in moderation. Remember that healthy fats are only those which are unsaturated. Do not intake red meat at all. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Exercise: Even if you follow a perfect diabetic diet plan, lack of exercise will not let you reap the full benefits. Diabetic patients should try non-strenuous activities like mild jogging, walking, yoga, cycling etc. Avoid too much stress while exercising and do not overdo it. 30-45 minutes of any exercise which makes you sweat and breathe faster will work. Take occasional breaks in between. Stress management: Stress taking is a common vice seen in diabetic people. Stress occurs mainly due to over-thinking about their ailment and deteriorated health. One should be very conscious about their mental health as it has direct effects on physical health. For keeping stress and anxiety at bay, regular yoga and meditation help a lot. Family members of the diabetic person should take care to keep away stressful activities and things as much as possible from the patient. Positive reading materials should be provided in abundance. Doing exercise regularly also reduces stress. Alcohol, drugs and smoking: Refrain from smoking as it will exacerbate your overall diabetic health. Do not do drugs, or the results will be fatal. You will have to watch your alcohol consumption and never overdo it. Studies show that alcohol can make either your blood sugar level go up or much down. So, it is better not to exceed the consumption if you are a drinker. Do not skip check-ups: Check-ups are essential. It is advisable to go for check-ups regularly. Mark your calendar so that you’ll get reminded whenever you pass by it. Do not forget to take your past reports with you while visiting your diabetes specialist.

These easy to remember but essential points, if followed with great care, can make life easier for diabetic people. All you need is to check your diet, exercise, control stress, avoid smoking and check-up regularly.

Diabetes, if seen from another viewpoint, is an excellent opportunity to have control in our uncontrolled lifestyles; all you need is a positive attitude and a zeal to fight the ailment.

