RISING STAR to launch exclusive, one of a kind art collection Talents of Gold in June 2022

New York City-based company prices individual photographs at $20.1 Million with proceeds going to Christian organizations

*Also Included is a one of a kind haute couture sketch pack listed at $2 Billion US Dollars

Manhattan, New York, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — RISING STAR is changing the way organizations raise money and awareness. The New York City-based fashion house has taken the world by storm over the last year and is about to do it once more.

RISING STAR has announced its newest collection of exclusive art will be launched in June 2022 via auction. The New York City fashion house will release “RISING STAR: Talents of Gold”. The art collection is made up of 10 original photographs with each image priced at $20.1 Million including a super exclusive digital file of haute couture sketches for $2 Billion US Dollars. The price sounds expensive, but due to the uniqueness and spiritual significance of the images, RISING STAR placed the large tag on the pieces. Customers can purchase the art individually or as sets when the auction takes place in just under one year’s time.

Christian organizations around the world will benefit immensely from the funding generated by RISING STAR. The company is using the exclusive auction to provide much-need financial help to spread the word of God. Funding generated courtesy of RISING STAR’s unique photography and artwork sales, providing these Christian organizations with the chance to thrive.

“With the “Talents of Gold” Collection, our artists are using their God-given talents to give back to Christians in need,” a RISING STAR spokesperson said. “You can attend the upcoming charity auction to do your part to support fellow Christians.”

The “RISING STAR: Talents of Gold” Collection will be auctioned off in June 2022 with the exact location of the auction yet to be made public. RISING STAR is keeping the location of the auction confidential until a time closer to the date of the auction. Secrecy over the auction’s location will only add to the excitement of the multi million dollar images being sold. The New York City-based company has confirmed that the private auction will take place in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

RISING STAR announced proceeds from the auction will go to EarthChurch and EarthSchool System Developments. EarthChurch and EarthSchool System Developments will provide learning, educational materials, churches, and libraries to Christians in a variety of regions including the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Asia. A portion of the funds generated by “RISING STAR: Talents of Gold” will also be used to support foreign ministries across the globe. This newer collection follows the two highly sought “I Met Jesus” and “I Love Jesus” compilations.

Customers interested in purchasing “RISING STAR: Talents of Gold” artwork can contact the company at support@risingstar.press to learn more about the exclusive artwork auction.

Media Contact:

Company: RISING STAR

Product: Rising STAR: Talents of Gold

Email: support@risingstar.press

RISING STAR

Manhattan NY 10013

RISING STAR PRESS TEAM

risingstar.live

support@risingstar.press