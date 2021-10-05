WebMob Technologies is Giving Away Free Visitor’s Pass to the Biggest Tech Event- GITEX 2021

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — WebMob Technologies is gearing up for the most exciting 4 days of the year. GITEX 2021, a much-awaited tech show which is going to take place in the UAE for the 41st time. The undisputed IT trade fair is yet to unleash new innovations in AI, Cloud, Big Data, Immersive Marketing, and more.

Being in the IT business for over a decade, WebMobTech is all set to become a part of the technology fest for the third time. With its ready-to-launch software solutions and other on-demand technology exceptions, the team is prepared to make one’s online venture a successful expansion in the digital space.

Are you someone eager to visit GITEX 2021? WebMobTech has got you an opportunity to visit the fest. Yes, you are reading it right! They have announced free passes to the biggest tech show. To grab this perk, one just has to register on their website. The winners will be declared through a lucky draw.

GITEX Technology Week provides 4800+ exhibitors with a fantastic opportunity to showcase their services and products to 100,000+ visitors from 140 countries. Exhibitors can also showcase their new products directly to CEOs, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers at this event. This year, GITEX brings together 26 technology areas in one event, bringing together sectors and industries that have a year-round impact on people’s lives.

Along with the trend-setting technologies, one will also witness the talent of YouthX and listen to the GITEX Future Stars leaders. It is going to be quite an informative and tech-savvy event for every innovative head.

Senior executives from WebMob Technologies will be available at the company’s stand, Booth: Z5-334, Za’abeel Hall, DWTC. Get a free quote at the event.

WebMobTech is an IT firm, who has experience of over a decade of producing innovative solutions with unparalleled quality and performance. It has a wide range of expertise in advanced tech solutions like blockchain, IoT, AR, VR to back-end and front-end development of websites and mobile apps.

GITEX Dubai 2021 Dates: 17-21 October 2021

GITEX Dubai 2021 Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC, Dubai)

