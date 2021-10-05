“Future of Digital Sales” Summit hosted by Group Futurista

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista successfully hosted its “Future of Digital Sales” Summit on the 30th of September at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. The summit was hosted by Kirsten Leahy. The Platinum sponsor for the event was Outreach and the Gold Sponsor was Salesloft.

This amazing session was opened with a keynote from Tom Castley, Vice President of our Platinum Sponsor Outreach. He gave his valuable take on the rise of the revenue innovator and analyzed the modern business environment. He was followed by Misha Jessel-Kenyon, Enterprise Account executive at our gold sponsor SalesLoft, who discussed the importance of the modern revenue workspace and how it is transforming sales, and Asif Ali, of the Bank of West, talked about Navigating through hybrid frameworks. The summit was filled with these enlightening discussions and was filled with various important advice on the necessity and importance of sales via digital channels, and its benefits for everyone. There were regular Q&A sessions conducted by the host, as she took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes. This collective knowledge would have provided many in the finance industry with a brightened perspective on this matter.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers were informative and knowledgeable. It provided a good opportunity for companies to understand the growing demand for digital sales. The event closed out with a discussion regarding all the latest trends in Digital Sales in 2021 with keynote speaker Misha Jessel-Kenyon and was conducted by host, Kirsten Leahy.

Please stay tuned for updates and to block your seat for the upcoming webinars and summits that are sure to address questions on the changing world and the digital era post-Covid 19.