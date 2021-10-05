CircaArts Gallery Re-Launches with Responsive Website

South Bend, Indiana, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — CircaArts Gallery announces a new, updated website located at www.circaartsgallery.com which showcases works of art exhibited on the gallery floor at 528 E. Colfax Ave. The new website features dynamic responsive design engineered by the local website design powerhouse, Precept Partners. Of special note, the new website puts emphasis not on shopping art related transactions, but on more personal relationship based design facets that encourage communication between CircaArts and its clients.

CircaArts Art & Tile Gallery, Carpenter Gothic, Vintage Twill and CircaArts Gallery

The CircaArts Gallery, is a sophisticated yet approachable gallery, representing regional artists with an emphasis on artisans working within the Arts & Crafts movement. Carpenter Gothic works are created from unrelated, found objects and architectural details. They are constructed to form one-of-a-kind furniture and decorative elements. Carpenter Gothic also sells antiques and collectibles, both large and small. Vintage Twill is a vintage clothing and accessories gallery showcasing men’s and women’s vintage clothing, coats and accessories.

CircaArts is located in the East Bank Village, on the east side of downtown South Bend. It’s the building with a well known mural featured on the side Hill Street side. CircaArts Gallery was founded in 2001. The gallery represented 60 local artists of all kinds, and artwork at all price points.

Over time, the gallery represented fewer artists and went to higher quality and price points. At that moment in time, a key decision was made to concentrate on the Arts & Crafts movement (as in Frank Lloyd Wright) aesthetic. The result was a targeted look and that hosted regional artisans in that tradition. Decorative tiles, landscape paintings and oak furniture are hallmarks of the gallery content. Kathy Reddy White, the owner of the gallery, is a tile maker, so her Ziggurat Tiles line fit in perfectly with the newly refined approach. Win win!

CircaArts Gallery partnered with Junk Evolution until they retired. Carpenter Gothic Furniture took their place. The gallery also partners with Vintage Twill, (vintage clothing). The experience of three gallery approach housed at one location makes the trip an especially rewarding experience.

About CircaArts Gallery:

Founded in 2001 by Kathy Reddy White, CircaArts Gallery is a sophisticated yet approachable gallery, representing regional artists with an emphasis on artisans working within the Arts & Crafts movement. Included within the CircaArts Gallery is an ecosystem of regional artisans in that tradition. Decorative tiles, landscape paintings and oak furniture are hallmarks of the gallery content. Also featured is Carpenter Gothic antiques and collectibles, and Vintage Twill, (vintage clothing).

About Precept Partners:

Precept Partners develops and manages the design, implementation and marketing of industry leading websites for clients in retail, manufacturing, professional services and non-profit sectors. Their client awards include the Inc. 500, Internet Retailer 500, The Webby, and the Top 100 Best Retail Websites Award, with recognition in The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Inc. Magazine, NPR, Internet Retailer, and other national media.

With 20 years of success and experience in the online channel, Precept is uniquely qualified to help you grow your business. Precept expertise includes Internet strategy, responsive website design and development, plus online marketing and related web security services. Ready to get started? Contact Precept for a free consultation.

Media contact:

CircaArts Gallery

528 East Colfax Ave., Suite #1

South Bend, IN 46617

(574) 286-7630

info@circaartsgallery.com

Web: www.CircaArtsGallery.com

Facebook/circa arts gallery

Instagram/circa arts gallery

Facebook/vintage twill

Instagram/vintage twill

Facebook/carpenter gothic furniture