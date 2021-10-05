Network Monitoring Market Growing at the Fastest Rate in North America Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new research report “Network monitoring Market by Offering (Equipment and Solutions & Services), Bandwidth (1 & 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps), Technology (Ethernet, Fiber Optic, and InfiniBand), End User (Enterprises, Telecom), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023″, the overall network monitoring market is expected to reach from USD 1.67 billion in 2017 to USD 2.93 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The increasing number of enterprises with strict reliability requirements drives the need for network performance monitoring equipment. Also, the need for highly reliable, scalable network monitoring equipment for robust network monitoring capabilities to ensure smooth operations of mission-critical network infrastructure contributes to the growth of this market.

Solution & services to hold largest share of network monitoring market from 2018 to 2023

Increasing network complexity, converging technologies, and growing implementation of virtualization are expected to transform network management technologies, tools, and practices. Virtual networking installed as part of server virtualization will progressively influence network monitoring.

Monitoring equipment with 1 & 10 Gbps bandwidth to hold largest share of network monitoring market from 2018 to 2023

Monitoring equipment with 1 and 10 Gbps bandwidth is widely adopted across various end users, such as enterprises, telecom, government organizations, and service providers. Currently, network monitoring equipment with higher bandwidths is gaining traction in the market. As a result, the prices for monitoring equipment with 1 and 10 Gbps bandwidth have been declining, which, in turn, drive the adoption of these type of equipment for optimum network development.

Ethernet held largest share of network monitoring market in 2018

Ethernet held the largest share of the said market in 2018. The expansion of data centers and an increase in the adoption of virtualization technology boost the demand for network monitoring equipment with higher bandwidths. Ethernet-based networks deliver more agile and low-latency solutions with increased scalability. The migration from low bandwidth to high bandwidth with Ethernet technology is not only cost-effective but is also possible without any disruption. Thus, it is widely adopted by several industries for data transfer, which, in turn, drives the growth of Ethernet-based networking equipment.

Enterprise to hold largest share of network monitoring market from 2018 to 2023

High technological developments across various enterprises have generated large volumes of data. The complexities within IT infrastructure encourage enterprises to adopt virtualization technology, thereby driving the growth of network monitoring in enterprises. Also, factors such as increasing employee mobility, growing adoption of strategies such as “bring your own device,” and rising utilization of advanced Big Data solutions for operational data explosion impact the future requirements for network monitoring. These include high performance, low latency, and secure switching solutions. Enterprises include banking and finance, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, and media and entertainment organizations.

North America to hold largest share of network monitoring market in from 2018 to 2023

The market in the US is expected to experience greater traction as a significant number of organizations are likely to opt for cloud services to save their upfront cost of building new data centers for business continuity. Also, the US is home to global cloud service providers as well as for companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft (US), which provide data center infrastructure. Moreover, the leading companies in the network monitoring market account more than half of the revenue and are based in the US.

Gigamon (US), NetScout Systems, (NetScout) (US), Ixia (US), VIAVI Solutions (Viavi) (US), APCON (US), and Garland Technology (US) are among the leading companies in the network monitoring market. Also, a few major companies, namely, Broadcom (Broadcom) (US), Juniper Networks (US), Big Switch Networks (US), Zenoss (US), Network Critical (UK), Corvil (Ireland), CALIENT Technologies (CALIENT) (US), Netgear (US), and Motadata (US) have also been profiled in the report.

