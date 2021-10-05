Auto-Star Teams up with 24Seven Commerce to Offer Integrated Point of Sale and eCommerce Solution for Retailers

MEDICINE HAT, AB, and SAN JOSE, CA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Auto-Star Compusystems Inc., an innovative developer of point of sale solutions, and 24Seven Commerce, a global provider of integrated eCommerce software, are excited to announce the integration of the Star-Plus point of sale system and Octopus Bridge eCommerce platform. The integration offers a powerful and easy-to-use solution for retailers to start selling online while saving time and simplifying inventory management.

“24SevenCommerce is delighted to include Auto-Star as one of its partners,” said Anil Jindal, CEO of 24Seven Commerce. “We truly believe that the retail segment will benefit from this partnership, and it will open up new opportunities for both the companies.”

Retailers can easily integrate in-store retail data with any of the leading platforms including Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and leading marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and more. The integration facilitates the synchronization of products, inventory on hand, orders, and product categories. Benefits include:

Eliminate the need for manual data entry

Sell on multiple eCommerce platforms

Automate inventory management

Prevent stockouts

Expand customer reach

Drive in-store traffic

Enhance customer loyalty

The solution allows retailers to seamlessly connect their stores online and adopt various retail models, such as Buy Online, Pickup In-store (BOPIS), and Buy Online, Pickup at Curbside (BOPAC).

“As customers continue to choose multi-channel shopping experiences, we sought to partner with an eCommerce technology company that truly understands the many challenges that retailers face,” said Robert Symmonds, President, and CEO of Auto-Star. “Auto-Star and 24Seven Commerce have a shared commitment to responsive customer service and user-friendly products that retailers can rely on.”

About 24Seven Commerce

24Seven Commerce is an eCommerce expert with over 19 years of experience and customers in 20+ countries. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables retailers to sell online and synchronize online sales, online shoppers, and inventory with in-store point of sale in real-time. For more information, please visit www.24sevencommerce.com.

About Auto-Star Compu systems Inc.

Auto-Star Compusystems is a software company that develops point-of-sale software for pharmacy, grocery, and health and natural products retailers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company’s products provide seamless end-to-end solutions to optimize efficiency and customer satisfaction while lowering operating costs. For more information on Auto-Star, please call 888-460-6963 or visit www.auto-star.com.

