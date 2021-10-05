SimplyCast Partners with LISNS to Provide Safe at Work App

SILICON DARTMOUTH, Canada, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast has partnered with the Legal Information Society of Nova Scotia (LISNS) on their new Safe at Work app.

The solution launched as a web-based service to employers on September 27, 2021.

SimplyCast is proud to partner with the LISNS to provide victims of workplace sexual harassment with a safe and secure platform to request legal assistance.

SimplyCast, an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified leader in engagement automation for organizations in over 175 countries, is pleased to announce it has partnered with the Legal Information Society of Nova Scotia (LISNS) to provide a solution to help victims of sexual harassment in the workplace obtain legal advice.

The Safe at Work app was created with funding received from the Department of Justice in 2019. The app was designed to provide a safe space for harassment victims to share their story anonymously and be referred to a legal representative who can provide them with up to four hours of free legal advice.

SimplyCast’s technology was used to help automate the anonymous referral process.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is a serious issue and SimplyCast is happy to provide technological assistance through our secure platform,” said Saeed El-Darahali, President & CEO of SimplyCast. “The SimplyCast technology stack can be implemented to assist with any number of use cases and we are proud it could be used for such a valuable application like LISNS’s Safe at Work app.”

“LISNS is pleased to have the opportunity to partner with SimplyCast on this important project making it easier to help people in a safe and supportive way,” said Heather de Berdt Romilly, Executive Director of LISNS. “LISNS is known for its legal innovation in providing the public with access to justice by building confidence in decision-making through quality legal information and tools. By partnering with SimplyCast, LISNS is able to provide the public with unique trauma-informed help through its Safe At Work App using the best digital encryption software available. Working together, LISNS and SimplyCast build public confidence to access help and provide peace of mind through safe connections.”

All data passing through the SimplyCast solution is fully encrypted, so app users can be sure that their personal information will remain safe.

The web version of the Safe at Work app launched for employers on September 27, 2021.

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company’s 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.

About LISNS

The Legal Information Society of Nova Scotia (LISNS) is a charitable organization providing Nova Scotians with information and resources about the law since 1982.

If you think about it, laws in some way regulate almost everything we do, the food we buy, the clothes we wear, and how and where we drive. But as with many things, we rarely think about laws until something goes wrong. We are stopped for speeding, our marriage breaks up, or our child gets into trouble.

At Legal Info Nova Scotia, we believe Nova Scotians have a right and responsibility to learn about the laws that affect them. And to do this, Nova Scotians must have access to these laws and easy to understand information.

Essentially, we believe providing easy access to law information is fundamental to a fair justice system.

For more information contact:

SimplyCast

Erin McCabe

erin.mccabe@simplycast.com

866-323-6572

www.simplycast.com

Legal Information Society of Nova Scotia

Makayla Jodrey

Public Relations Coordinator

902-452-9568

www.legalinfo.org