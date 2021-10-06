Dean Larkin Architectural Design Project Makes California Homes Cover

Los Angeles, CA, United States, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Dean Larkin Design is pleased to announce that one of their architectural design projects is being featured on the cover of California Homes Magazine. The September-October issue is being released this week and will feature a minimalist project by designer Norm Wogan, architect Dean Larkin Design and landscape designer Serna Kelmes.

The design pays homage to Kappe, Ellwood and Neutra and celebrates the architectural history of the canyon. The clients have a very active lifestyle and wanted their home to be an oasis. In order to create a sense of privacy, a “lake” was created with poured concrete walls that are arranged to separate the public and private areas of the house. Visitors must cross stepstone pads on the “lake” to get to the glass entry.

A few of the design highlights are

Lap pool entry from the home’s primary bathroom

The main powder room has a front glass wall with a water curtain for privacy

Natural walnut cabinetry

Aged oak floors and ceilings

Dean Larkin makes use of natural light in all of his architectural design projects and this one is no exception. You can see his love of light in the use of glass walls, windows and partitions throughout the home. In addition to this recognition in California Homes, Dean’s work has received praise in The Robb Report, Los Angeles Times, Vanity Fair, Architectural Digest and numerous other regional and national publications.

About Dean Larkin Design

Dean Larkin graduated from the University of Southern California’s respected School of Architecture. From there, he became the first employee of Richard Landry, founder of Landry Design Group. Through his work with Landry, he designed many high-end residential and luxury destination projects all over the world.

In 1999, Dean Larkin Design was established. This modern architectural firm maximizes the intrinsic potential of a location while meeting each client’s specific lifestyle, business, or institutional needs. Dean Larkin is very familiar with both historical and contemporary homes in So Cal and the Los Angeles area, and the team at Dean Larkin Design endeavors to achieve a complexity that is multi-layered with an effortless elegance. For more information about the featured architectural design project, or about Dean Larkin Design, visit the company’s website or call 323-654-7500.