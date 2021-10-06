Lark Gainesville Offers Distinctive Student Housing Options

Gainesville, Florida, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Gainesville is pleased to announce they offer distinctive student housing options that provide a more comfortable living environment. Students enjoy the convenience of remaining close to campus while maintaining their independence.

Lark Gainesville understands the importance of the college experience and provides students with various floor plan options to improve their quality of life. Residents can choose between one, two, three, four, and five bedroom apartments to share with friends or meet new people with the roommate matching program. Garage and moped parking are available for an additional monthly fee. Rent includes Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

Students living at Lark Gainesville can take advantage of various amenities, such as a two-story fitness center, resort-style swimming pool with a hot tub, a gaming lounge with a mini bowling alley, private poolside cabanas, a hammock garden, grilling stations, and more. Residents and their friends are welcome to social events held throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the distinctive student housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark Gainesville website or by calling 1-352-301-8000.

About Lark Gainesville: Lark Gainesville is a student housing complex for students attending the University of Florida. The complex offers convenient living close to campus with various luxurious amenities to enjoy. Students pay a per-person rate to ensure everyone pays their fair share.

