New version of dotConnect for PostgreSQL 7.21 with significant improvements of EF Core Support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced the new version of dotConnect for PostgreSQL 7.21. The main feature is significant improvements of Entity Framework Core support with the new data types and extends LINQ query translation capabilities.

The list of the following enhancements:

dotConnect for PostgreSQL in EF Core 3 and 5 now supports WHERE condition for index in Code-First Migrations in order to create PostgreSQL partial indexes. Translation of more LINQ features to SQL for both EF Core 3 and 5 is now available. The product now supports mapping the internet/intranet System.Uri type to PostgreSQL ‘text’ data type, both for EF Core 3 and 5. The latest version 7.21 supports mapping network types System.Net.IPAddress and System.Net.NetworkInformation.PhysicalAddress to PostgreSQL ‘inet’ and ‘macaddr’/’macaddr8’ data types, both for EF Core 5. Mapping the dictionary .NET types to HSTORE PostgreSQL data type is available in dotConnect for PostgreSQL 7.21

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/ef-core-support-improvements-in-dotconnect-for-postgresql-7-21.html

dotConnect for PostgreSQL is a high-performance ORM enabled data provider for PostgreSQL that builds on ADO.NET technology to present a complete solution for developing PostgreSQL-based database applications. It introduces new approaches for designing application architecture, boosts productivity, and facilitates the development of database applications.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.