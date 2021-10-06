Single-use Bioprocessing Market Worth $20.8 billion by 2026: Single-use Media Bags and Containers Segment Shows Impressive Growth

Illinois, United States, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

This market research study involves the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global single-use bioprocessing market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and assess market prospects.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[369 Pages Report] The global single-use bioprocessing market is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2026 from USD 8.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.5%.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Factors such as the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals & energy efficiency; the need to reduce water wastage, equipment floor space requirement, and the risk of cross-contamination are the key factors driving the growth of the single use bioprocessing market. However, extractability and leachability issues regarding disposable components and environmental & economic concerns are the major factors restraining market growth.

Many biopharmaceutical companies have been rapidly developing vaccines in response to the various diseases. If these development programs pass the trial phases, the clinical and commercial manufacturing platforms will be largely supported by single-use equipment and systems. Single-use systems are flexible and can quickly be put in place at a lower cost than traditional stainless-steel equipment, which has significant investments and no guarantee of longevity for the future.

Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Key Factors Driving Single-Use Bioprocessing Market:

With a growth in the senior population across major markets, the demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to increase as the elderly are more prone to chronic conditions & diseases. To cater to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, companies are increasingly preferring single-use bioprocessing systems as they increase process efficiency and decrease the costs associated with complicated steps like cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems.

Single-use bioprocessing technology is used in a broad range of biopharmaceutical applications, including filtration, mixing, purification, upstream expression, storage, and separation. Hence, the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is majorly contributing to the growth of the single use bioprocessing market.

The Single-use Media Bags and Containers segment to dominate the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market:

Based on product, the single use bioprocessing market is categorized into single-use media bags and containers, single-use assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, and other products.

The other products segment includes single-use vessels, tubing, connectors. In 2020, the single-use media bags and containers segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use bioprocessing market by product. The expanded application of single-use bags across biomanufacturing processes drives the market for single-use media bags. Single-use bioprocessing systems offer benefits such as lower capital investment, lower operating expenses, and lower environmental footprint, thus driving the growing adoption of these systems in biopharmaceutical applications.

North America the Largest Regional Market for Single Use Bioprocessing:

The single-use bioprocessing market is divided into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by Europe in 2020. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is a major factor driving the single use bioprocessing market in North America. The demand for biopharmaceuticals is rising owing to the growing senior population. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and advantages of single-use bioprocessing (such as high energy efficiency, low water usage, less floor space requirement, reduced installation cost, decreased risk of product cross-contamination, and fast implementation) drive the adoption of the market.

Key Players in Single-Use Bioprocessing Market:

Key players in the single use bioprocessing market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany).