Harley Wallen’s Tale of Tails Racks up Many Wins on the Film Festival Circuit

New York, NY, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — After a long and very successful festival run with some historic wins including the first time ever “Tale of Tails” won Best TV Series, Best Lead Actor in a TV Series or film and Best Director at the 26th Annual Indie Gathering and turned around the following week and won the esteemed Golden Statue at the Hollywood Global Film Festival. “Tale of Tails” will be available on multiple platforms in late September (Tubi, Amazon/IMDb TV and Vudu to start with other outlets pending) and foreign sales in much of Europe.

The series is co-produced by original creator Tevis Marcum, Producer and Lead Actress Kaiti Wallen, Writer/Editor Steve Kopera and Writer/Director and Lead Actor Harley Wallen.

Short synopsis:

Tails is not a white-collar gentlemen’s club. It’s a borderline-legal bar with topless dancers and a back room where anything goes for the right price. Nick, the owner, keeps Tails afloat by taking advantage of the desperate women who dance for money and the desperate men who pay for female attention. When a dead body shows up in the bathroom, Nick’s control begins to unravel. Hunted by an ambitious, relentless cop, Nick’s enemies begin to surround him. He must decide how many friends to sacrifice in order to save himself.

When asked how surprising the series festival success has been Harley said “I felt like we had something special when we worked on the story but as we started filming it really came alive and I felt we had a place and an audience, but I do not take the festival accolades and reviews for granted and how well the series did as a ‘Tubi Exclusive’ was also a big compliment but I’m excited we will be available to a bigger audience with the additional outlets and all the new countries we’ll be in.”

“I get asked a lot about our guest stars and their impact and they were all really great! Yan Birch and Blanca Blanco actually came with me to the Hollywood Globals awards gala to accept the beautiful Golden Statue. They’ve been incredibly supportive and are excited about the possibilities and opportunities as Season 2 is currently being written,” said Wallen.

Tale of Tails had an amazing run at the film festival circuit with wins at Austin International Art Festival, Paris Play Film Festival, Toronto Film and Script Awards, Los Angeles Film Awards, Hollywood International Golden Age Awards, Crown Woods International Film Festival, Adbhooture Film Festival, Florence Film Awards, The IndieFest Film Awards, The Indie Gathering and Hollywood Global. They’re also finalists at the WSXA Awards and Best Indie Film Awards and also Official Selection at LA Indies, Gold Star Movie Awards, Chicago Indie Awards, Montreal Independent Film Festival, Russia’s White Nights Film Festival, Dubai Independent Film Festival, Moody Crab Film Fest and Top Indie Film Awards.

“With his new series “Tale of Tails”, director Harley Wallen weaves together a tale rich in drama, suspense, and intrigue set against the backdrop of the adult entertainment world. Replete with narratives that are not often explored in film and television in such a thought-provoking way, we are excited to share Harley’s work with a wider public audience!” said Rob Johnson, Founder of Homestead Entertainment, who is handling the project’s distribution.

When asked what to expect for Season 2 Wallen said “More action for once, more guest stars and I’m really excited about us having more time to get the story really strong and take the plot to a new level, a lot of people have asked for a longer season and longer episodes but we’re planning on keeping episodes to around 20 minutes but want to up to 10 episodes for Season 2.”

Unfortunately when we asked Wallen the whereabouts of Amber he pleaded the 5th.

Look for Season 1 of “Tale of Tails” with this new artwork soon on Amazon Prime, Vudu, IMDb TV and Tubi. For more info on “Tale of Tails”, please go to https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11620272/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

Harley and Kaiti Wallen are both represented by The Williamson Management Company.