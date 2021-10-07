New Version of dbForge SQL Complete v6.9 Delivers Improved Statement Suggestions Functionality

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, the leading provider of database management software, connectivity solutions and developer tools released the new version of dbForge SQL Complete, a solution that offers a wide range of code completion features for SQL database development, management, and administration.



What’s new in dbForge SQL Complete v6.9:

The CONSTRAINT suggestions in the ALTER TABLE statement are now supported

Suggestion of UPDATETEXT is added

The DISTRIBUTED_AGG suggestion is now available for the SELECT – GROUP BY statements

Support for ALTER/DROP DATABASE SCOPED CREDENTIAL is added

The ALTER DATABASE statement now supports configuration options for Query Store feature

Support for WAIT_AT_LOW_PRIORITY in ALTER TABLE … SWITCH PARTITION is added

ALTER DATABASE SCOPED CONFIGURATION now supports a number of new keywords

Full functionality for managing event sessions – CREATE / ALTER / DROP is now available

Support for ALTER SERVER CONFIGURATION in MEMORY_OPTIMIZED options is added

To learn more about the recent release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/sql-complete-keeps-extending-sql-prompting.html

