New Version of dbForge SQL Complete v6.9 Delivers Improved Statement Suggestions Functionality

Devart rolls out a new version of dbForge SQL Complete. This release brings significantly extended SQL Prompting and Autocompletion.

Posted on 2021-10-07 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, the leading provider of database management software, connectivity solutions and developer tools released the new version of dbForge SQL Complete, a solution that offers a wide range of code completion features for SQL database development, management, and administration.

What’s new in dbForge SQL Complete v6.9:

  • The CONSTRAINT suggestions in the ALTER TABLE statement are now supported
  • Suggestion of UPDATETEXT is added
  • The DISTRIBUTED_AGG suggestion is now available for the SELECT – GROUP BY statements
  • Support for ALTER/DROP DATABASE SCOPED CREDENTIAL is added
  • The ALTER DATABASE statement now supports configuration options for Query Store feature 
  • Support for WAIT_AT_LOW_PRIORITY in ALTER TABLE … SWITCH PARTITION is added
  • ALTER DATABASE SCOPED CONFIGURATION now supports a number of new keywords
  • Full functionality for managing event sessions – CREATE / ALTER / DROP is now available
  • Support for ALTER SERVER CONFIGURATION in MEMORY_OPTIMIZED options is added

To learn more about the recent release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/sql-complete-keeps-extending-sql-prompting.html

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution