Alight Laramie Offers Convenient Off-Campus Housing

Laramie, Wyoming, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Laramie is pleased to announce they offer convenient off-campus housing for students attending the University of Wyoming. The apartment complex makes it easy for students to enjoy an off-campus lifestyle while staying close to campus.

Students residing at Alight Laramie can choose between available floor plans, including two and three-bedroom options to share with friends or meet new roommates through the matching service. The cost of each apartment includes everything students need to enjoy a high quality of life, such as furnishings, in-unit laundry, water and sewer, electricity, Internet access, and trash disposal. A utility/amenities fee is required.

Alight Laramie offers various community amenities for students to enjoy on weekends and outside their class hours. Some of the amenities available include a 24-hour fitness center, dog park, disc golf, tavern-style game room, a clubhouse with a coffee bar, a fire pit, grilling stations, and more. The apartment complex is just one mile from campus, giving students convenient access.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient off-campus housing can find out more by visiting the Alight Laramie website or by calling 1-307-314-3000.

About Alight Laramie: Alight Laramie is an off-campus apartment complex for students attending the University of Wyoming. The per-person rental rate eliminates concerns about roommates who can’t pay their rent. The apartment complex offers everything students need to enjoy their college years.

