Group Futurista hosted its “Future of Digital Supply Chain in a Post-COVID World” 6.0

Group Futurista successfully hosted its "Future of Digital Supply Chain in a Post-COVID World" 6.0 Virtual Summit on the 6th October at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. The summit was hosted by Kirsten Leahy. The Diamond sponsor for the event was GoComet and the platinum sponsor was Kinaxis.

This knowledgeable event was opened with a great keynote from Bill Papantoniou, Head of Customer Supply Chain at Nestle Purina EMENA. He gave his insights on the situation of the value chain after the pandemic subsided. He was followed up by Chitransh Sahai, Vishwajit Hulle, of ACG Worldwide who discussed the inevitability of building supply chain resilience. Other speakers included Duncan Klett of Platinum Sponsor Kinaxis, Jay Koaganti, Harshad Knavinde, and Pierre Perdoux. The summit was filled with these enlightening discussions and was filled with various important advice on the necessity and importance of sales via digital channels, and its benefits for everyone. There were regular Q&A sessions conducted by the host, as she took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes. This collective knowledge would have been extremely helpful to companies and would have provided elaboration on the new post-pandemic landscape of the digital supply chain.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers were informative and knowledgeable. It provided a good opportunity for companies to learn more about topics like Big Data and the numerous benefits of a digital supply chain. The event closed out with a heated panel discussion regarding all the latest trends in Supply Chain in 2021 with keynote speakers Duncan Klett, Harshad Knavinde and the other panelists were Alexa Cheater, Sabtino Salsino, and Omar Bahroun. It was conducted by host, Kirsten Leahy.

