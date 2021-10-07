Aesthetics International Announces Laser-based Halo Treatment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Aesthetics International, the leading cosmetic and plastic surgery clinic in Dubai, has come up with a new treatment called ‘HALO.’ It is a laser treatment that aims to diminish signs of aging and helps to restore the lost glow and sheen of the skin. This treatment combines deep dermal revitalization and epidermal renewal to produce a synergistic effect.

As per skin experts, our skin tends to lose its sheen, elasticity and gets discolored as we age. Collagen production in the skin also reduces, which leads to visible signs of aging on the skin. With the help of HALO, these issues can be taken care of. It uses hybrid technology to treat signs of aging, and the result is reduced fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration. Furthermore, skin reflectivity and glow are enhanced, and there’s an overall noticeable improvement in the skin. The laser used in HALO treatment triggers the body’s natural healing response. This helps to unleash the skin’s luminous glow that has been impacted by aging signs and sun damage.

Those seeking HALO treatment at Aesthetics International can either choose light or intense treatment, depending on their lifestyle. It is a customized treatment that allows people to get desired results. The number of sessions depends on one’s requirement and the results they desire to achieve through this treatment. The light treatment requires minimum downtime, and the recipient can carry out their work responsibilities the next day of getting this treatment. The intense treatment, on the other hand, requires a few additional days before they can resume their professional commitments.

Aesthetics International is offering HALO treatment for a limited time only. It is available from October 1st to October 15th.

Aesthetics International is a reputable cosmetic and plastic surgery clinic, where a range of invasive and non-invasive procedures are available. It is founded by Dr. Jaffer Khan who leads a team of highly professional, qualified and experienced doctors and aesthetics experts. They are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and modern technology to offer highly effective results for patients.

